Alex Rae doesn't think Zlatan Ibrahimovic would get a game for Celtic

Will Celtic dip into the transfer market when the window re-opens in January and buy another striker?

Alex Rae has astonishingly claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn't get a game for Celtic if he were to sign for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Former Barcelona striker Ibrahimovic is set to be a free agent as he leaves LA Galaxy in the MLS, with Manchester United ruling out a move for the outspoken forward, as reported by Sky Sports.

Speaking to Clyde's Superscorboard programme, Rae was reacting to a fan seemingly been keen on wanting to sign free-agent Ibrahimovic, as he doesn't think he would get ahead of Edouard if he were to ever put pen-to-paper.

"If Celtic pull it off it would be a remarkable one," Rae told Clyde 1. "In terms of marketing, he struggles for a bit of confidence though, Ibrahimovic, isn't he a bit shy?!

"But in terms of what he would bring to the table, we see some of his goals for LA Galaxy. I love the fact that, is it, Vela? the boy who he was getting embroiled in an argument with, he referred to him as a mini to a Rolls Royce, you know that type of thing. He would be brilliant for the game.

"Look, Celtic play with one up top, where he would fit in, I don't know - he wouldn't get a game! He wouldn't get a game! If he comes do you think big Edouard is going to sit on the bench?"

Edouard is Celtic's main man up top, at this moment in time, as an injury to the in-form striker would become really problematic for manager Neil Lennon.

Questions are being asked as to whether Celtic will dip their hands into their pockets and sign another forward when the transfer window re-opens in January because it seems as though they could do with another attacking option.

Both Vakoun Bayo and Leigh Griffiths are on the sidelines for their own respective reasons, as Celtic are hoping Edouard can stay fit for the club during these next six weeks.