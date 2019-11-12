Wolves fans react to eye-opening Adama Traore stat shared by club on Twitter

The Wolverhampton Wanderers summer signing continues to go from strength to strength for Nuno Espirito Santo's side at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shared an eye-opening statistic about Adama Traore which has prompted a positive reaction from the Wolves fanbase, delighted to see the 23-year-old finally reaching the heights expected when he joined the club.

Traore was briefly the Molineux outfit's record signing when they triggered the £18million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract in the summer of 2018, according to BBC Sport.

He enjoyed an impressive start to life at Molineux as he netted a dramatic late winner away at West Ham United in only his third appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo's side but that was his only goal last term alongside three assists, according to Transfermarkt.

However, Traore has shown massive improvement this season following his somewhat underwhelming maiden campaign at Molineux last term, with two goals and five assists from 20 appearances (Transfermarkt), and as well as netting a brace against Manchester City, he put in a defensive masterclass against Raheem Sterling.

Against Aston Villa, Traore earned a WhoScored Man of the Match award and his rating of 9.23 - earned thanks in part to a very impressive 11 dribbles completed - made him their Premier League Player of the Week.

Wolves proudly shared that particular statistic, deeming Traore "unstoppable", and plenty of Wolves fans loved what they saw:

Adama Traore became the first player to complete dribbles in a @premierleague match this season. Unstoppable!



⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ORcAjPxf4A — Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2019

Scary thing is that he is actually keeping himself at running at his fastest on purpose.

He only ever goes at 90% maximum to reduse injury risk and to stop himself traveling back in time. — ΛDΛM ◣ ◢ (@Findingnuno) November 11, 2019

Only because other players are scared to go anywhere near him, the lads a unit — James (@bigfuriousgiant) November 11, 2019

Hazard who? — joey (@fatalmango) November 11, 2019

The guy is getting better and better ! Credit to Nuno, he pushes and works for improvements in every player! — Marcus Oakley (@a17mdo) November 11, 2019

Not surprising how bad Villa were, even I could have run rings round their defence and I'm 56! — Andy (@Andy37728149) November 12, 2019

And... guess what, I am actually not surprised , what a beast @AdamaTrd37 ! — Llorenç Pujol (@llorenspujol) November 11, 2019

Oh yes big fella!! @AdamaTrd37 — Liam Davis (@LiamDav09275961) November 11, 2019

With the international break putting an end to Premier League proceedings for the next week, Traore was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad after picking up an injury to his right hamstring late in Sunday’s 2-1 win.