Wolves fans react to eye-opening Adama Traore stat shared by club on Twitter

Adama Traore during training at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on August 16, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Wolverhampton Wanderers summer signing continues to go from strength to strength for Nuno Espirito Santo's side at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shared an eye-opening statistic about Adama Traore which has prompted a positive reaction from the Wolves fanbase, delighted to see the 23-year-old finally reaching the heights expected when he joined the club.

Traore was briefly the Molineux outfit's record signing when they triggered the £18million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract in the summer of 2018, according to BBC Sport.

He enjoyed an impressive start to life at Molineux as he netted a dramatic late winner away at West Ham United in only his third appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo's side but that was his only goal last term alongside three assists, according to Transfermarkt.

 

 

However, Traore has shown massive improvement this season following his somewhat underwhelming maiden campaign at Molineux last term, with two goals and five assists from 20 appearances (Transfermarkt), and as well as netting a brace against Manchester City, he put in a defensive masterclass against Raheem Sterling.

Against Aston Villa, Traore earned a WhoScored Man of the Match award and his rating of 9.23 - earned thanks in part to a very impressive 11 dribbles completed - made him their Premier League Player of the Week.

Wolves proudly shared that particular statistic, deeming Traore "unstoppable", and plenty of Wolves fans loved what they saw:

With the international break putting an end to Premier League proceedings for the next week, Traore was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad after picking up an injury to his right hamstring late in Sunday’s 2-1 win.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on October 27, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

