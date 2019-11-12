Who was Bad Azz? Snoop Dogg confirms death on Instagram

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his friend and fellow rapper Bad Azz.

It's never a nice thing to hear about the death of a celebrity.

Whether it's a famous actor or musician, the news can be hard to take, especially for devoted fans.

Bad Azz may not be the biggest name in the rap industry but Snoop Dogg, who confirmed his death and paid tribute to the late rapper on November 11th, 2019, is one of the biggest stars in music.

But just who was Bad Azz and why did Snoop Dogg comment on his death on Instagram?

MEME MADNESS: What does 'Ok Boomer' mean? It’s kick-started generational warfare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 11, 2019 at 6:46pm PST

Who was Bad Azz?

Bad Azz, whose real name is Jamarr Antonio Stamps, was an American rapper and member of Tha Dogg Pound Gangsta Crips, also known as DPGC.

Through the DPGC and alongside Snoop Dogg, Bad Azz earned a sizable and released five studio albums over a near 20-year career in the industry.

Jamarr was born in California on November 27th, 1975 and was weeks away from his 44th birthday when the news of his death broke on November 11th, 2019.

Tributes from Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillenger confirm his death

The news of Jamarr's death was first brought to light when fellow rapper and friend of Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillenger posted a tribute to Instagram late on November 11th.

This was quickly followed by a tribute from Snoop Dogg, who also posted to Instagram late on November 11th.

Not long after, Daz Dillenger continued to post photos to Instagram, one in particular, showed that Jamarr had been arrested on November 8th, just three days before his death, which is thought to have allegedly happened while in custody.

Jamarr was 43-years-old when he died on November 11th, 2019.

Friends and fans react to the tragic news

Death is always a tough thing to take and tributes to Jamarr have been pouring in on social media since his death was announced.

RIP to a Long Beach legend, Bad Azz. pic.twitter.com/3PeA0ayMkB — LA's illest Avenue (@RosecransAvenue) November 12, 2019

Damn. This one is hard. A West Coast legend. RIP #BadAzz. "A million things run through my mind, you ain't gotta be in jail to be doing time." pic.twitter.com/sgrHOyuFgA — FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) November 12, 2019

I’m so hurt right now. Fuck man. I can’t believe this. Bad Azz was in the studio wit me while I recorded Pull Up 2 and AMB 2 w/ Chuuwee lost a West Coast don. long live Bad Azz. RIP pic.twitter.com/GAdwYni5EL — Trizz (@Tr1zz) November 12, 2019

RIP MY HOMIE BAD AZZ LOW LIFE GANG FOREVER DPGC FOREVER LBC CREW FOREVER DAMN THIS IS CRAZY!! — CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) November 12, 2019

Rest in Paradise Bad Azz. To say we where friends is an understatement. I looked up to you and your music and you respected my hustle and grind from day one. That’s the 4th friend this year. Crazy @badazzlbc https://t.co/PODFP6BeXN — PKNUCKLE (@PKNUCKLEMUSIC) November 12, 2019