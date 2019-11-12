Where was the 2019 Sainsbury’s Christmas advert filmed? Nicholas the Sweep has our hearts!

If any advert captures the spirit of Christmas this year, it's this one.

"Like all great stories, this one starts at the beginning..."

If you're not a Scrooge or a Grinch, chances are you're loving the charming array of adverts sweeping our televisions right now.

Every Christmas, there tends to be a household conversation which begins with a question along these lines: "Which advert wins Christmas this year, then?" Honestly, it's never a quick discussion; it's always so hard to choose! We've seen so many great ones over the years, but this year, brands have done well to set themselves apart from one another, favouring different advertising styles.

Aldi has amazed with their Peaky Blinders and The Greatest Showman-inspired sing-a-long, IKEA has knocked it out of the park with a game-changer - the first seasonal ad to bring in grime music - and Walkers has the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey.

Then, there's Sainsbury's...

Nicholas the Sweep: Sainsbury's Christmas ad

Taking a traditional and heartwarming approach, this year Sainsbury's ad transports us into the past.

Whisked away to Christmas Eve in 1869 - the retailer is celebrating 150 years - we are positioned alongside some children forced to soldier on through the snow to their chimney sweeping jobs.

Their attention is captured by an abundance of colourful clementines outside a Sainsbury's shop; their cruel manager's is too, as he decides to sweep a bunch into his hat. As Nicholas attempts to pick one up from the ground, he is wrongly accused of stealing and is banished; there's a hilarious moment in which a member of the public yells: "Give him a fair trial," to the crowd's silence.

A concerned Mary Ann Sainsbury finds him cold and alone in the snow, giving him a bag of fruit: "If you can't do something special for someone at Christmas, when can you?" she argues. He takes the clementines and delivers them to the children he lived with, giving his cruel master a lump of coal.

Where was the 2019 Sainsbury’s Christmas advert filmed?

As highlighted by Metro, it wasn't filmed where you would expect!

With the ad being set in London, it may come as a surprise that it was actually filmed in Romania. According to the same source, Laura Boothby - the Head of Broadcast Marketing - said that filming "...took place on specially built sets just outside the capital, Bucharest."

It's also worth noting that it was shot in September; she says this is the time that you "could guarantee the weather," which of course, plays a crucial role in the advert's narrative.

Well, there you have it!

150 years ago we opened our first store and Christmas changed forever. Coincidence? Almost certainly. Ho ho ho pic.twitter.com/6CC2Vvs5bI — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) November 12, 2019

How long did it take to film the Sainsbury's Christmas ad?

The same source outlines that the advert took just five days to film.

Not bad at all - especially considering the spellbinding results! Expanding on the anniversary theme prevalent throughout the add, Laura elaborated: "It’s been a special year for Sainsbury’s and we felt it was fitting for our Christmas advert to look back and celebrate the role we’ve played in making Christmas Christmas for the nation for the past 150 years..."

She continued: ‘We’ve always helped to bring a bit of sparkle to everyone’s Christmas, be it through the delicious turkey, brussel sprouts or even exotic clementines!"

The advert perfectly captures the spirit of the season. When reflecting on the best Christmas ads of the year so far, this is up there with the very best.

