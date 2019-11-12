Where was Gold Digger filmed? BBC brings the drama down South

Gold Digger gets underway on the BBC on November 12th but where was the series filmed?

Now that the recently aired Dublin Murders has come to an end, BBC One's Tuesday night slot has opened up and has found a new show in the form of Gold Digger which is making its debut on November 12th.

The series looks to offer up plenty of thrills and spills as a relationship between a wealthy 60-year-old woman and an attractive 36-year-old man is put under the microscope.

But just where was the new BBC drama series filmed?

What is Gold Digger about?

The series tells the story of a couple, a wealthy 60-year-old woman, Julia, and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Benjamin.

Not all is well with their relationship, however, as Julia's adult children have suspicions about her young lover and fear that he could be after nothing but her money.

Where was Gold Digger filmed?

Filming for Gold Digger got underway in September 2018 and took place across the south of England.

The most major locations we see during the series are the built-up London and rural Devon.

The scenes in Devon were specifically shot in the Dartmoor village of Widecombe with a few notable landmarks popping up throughout the show's trailer.

When to watch

Gold Digger arrives on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday, November 12th and will continue in the same time slot until the final instalment in the six-episode series hits our screens on December 17th.