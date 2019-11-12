Where was Fantasy Island filmed? Take a trip to the South Pacific!

Fantasy Island is heading our way in February 2020 but where was the chilling horror flick filmed?

We all have our own personal fantasies, those things that we all dream of doing but either can't or shouldn't.

Well, Fantasy Island, a new horror flick from Get Out's Blumhouse Pictures, looks to grant people the opportunity to live out their deepest desires, whether that's to get revenge on a childhood bully or see a long lost relative again.

It all sounds far too good to be true but on this mysterious island, anything is possible.

Speaking of mysterious islands, where is Fantasy Island filmed?

What is Fantasy Island about?

The Fantasy Island film is loosely based on the 1970s series of the same name.

However, while the original series was more of a drama series, the new Blumhouse film takes us down a darker and scarier path as it firmly places itself in the horror genre.

Fantasy Island follows Melanie on what is supposed to be the summer holiday of a lifetime but it quickly transpires that she has, in fact, embarked on the holiday from hell.

Where was Fantasy Island filmed?

Fantasy Island was filmed in the idyllic South Pacific islands of Fiji, which is about 1,300 miles north of New Zealand.

Filming took place in the Oceanic paradise back in January 2019 with reshoots also visiting Fiji in July later in the year in July.

There are over one hundred inhabited islands in Fiji but filming for Fantasy Island took place on Taveuni island off the coast of Fiji's second-largest island Vanua Levu.



Fantasy Island releases on February 14th, 2020.