When is Christmas Jumper Day 2019? How to take part!

You're sure to see some very interesting jumpers once the day rolls around.

You're never too old for non-uniform day...

Whether you're at work or simply kicking back with a cup of tea in front of the telly at home, there is a perfect day to dust off your Christmas sweater this year.

"Well, yeah... Christmas day..." you may be saying to yourselves. While that's a great time to wear it too, but the most important is arguably Christmas Jumper Day, as it's all in the name of a good cause.

It's always great fun to see who can dig out the most outlandish seasonal sweater, and many workplaces will likely run a competition, rewarding the best - or worst, depending on how you approach it - dressed of the holidays.

So, when is the big day?

ALL HAIL IKEA: Can you download the Christmas ad song?

Irene Lopez, manager of Frugalista second hand store, shows off the store's supply of "ugly" Christmas sweaters in Washington, DC, December 23, 2014. Consumers' desire for ugly holiday...

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2019?

This year, Christmas Jumper Day will take place on Friday, December 13th 2019.

It will be a great way to kick off the fun of the weekend a little earlier. So, be sure to make sure you've got your outfit sorted in time.

The more Christmassy, the better!

HELEN REIGNS: Is Catherine the Great on Netflix?

Jumpers on, people! A new coach is in town ... keep an eye out on our feed tomorrow to find out more!



Want to join the festive fun? Sign up here > https://t.co/LI5x8cNhDo#ChristmasJumperDay pic.twitter.com/cEAL5PYmy3 — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) November 10, 2019

Christmas Jumper Day 2019: How to take part!

Firstly, you have to get on your best Christmas jumper and show it off for all to see.

Of course, it's all in the name of charity, and to take part all you have to donate is just £2. There are a number of ways you can join in, depending on where you'd like to do it.

It's not just for adults, but also kids too! You can sign up your school to receive a free Fundraising Game Plan, which includes posters, stickers, activities and more. Additionally, you can do the same for your workplace, or even your home if you're doing it with family and friends.

To get your hands on the Game Plan, simply enter your details and sign up here.

IKEA WINS CHRISTMAS! What does "Bluku bluku" mean? Song lyrics explained

Together, we can make Friday 13 December the coolest #ChristmasJumperDay ever.

Sign up and let's get going ... jumpers on, people! >> https://t.co/snBo5xivp7 pic.twitter.com/56F2lJGvF3 — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) November 11, 2019

Where does the Christmas Jumper Day money go?

The event is lovingly organised by the charity Save the Children.

As highlighted on their website, your important donations may help ensure the safety and health of children who desperately need care; this extends to education and beyond.

With just a small donation of £2, you could be providing enough antibiotics to help five children fight pneumonia, or help ensure that they're able to receive the chance to learn. It's as imperative as that.

So, be sure to spread the word and sign up!

In other news, check out these hilarious Smudge the Cat memes.