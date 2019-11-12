What did Sterling say to Joe Gomez? Tempers flare in the England camp!

Raheem Sterling has been dropped from the England squad after a row with Joe Gomez.

As the Premier League title race heated up over the weekend. with Liverpool edging out Manchester City in a fierce encounter at Anfield, so too did relationships among the England squad themselves.

City star Raheem Sterling was on the receiving end of plenty of abuse at his former club as boos and whistles rang out each time he was on the ball with his Liverpool opponents also looking to frustrate the pacy winger.

On numerous occasions during the Liverpool-City clash, Sterling could be seen arguing with a number of his England colleagues in the Liverpool side with youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold even pushing Sterling towards the advertising hoardings at one stage.

The bitter Liverpool-City rivalry has now spilled into the England camp this week with Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez at the heart of a heated row.

Raheem Sterling dropped from the England squad

The news broke earlier today (November 12th) that Raheem Sterling has been dropped from the England squad after an altercation with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

As a result, Sterling is set to miss England's 1000th senior match, Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier at home against Montenegro.

What happened between Sterling and Joe Gomez?

According to Sky Sports News, the altercation took place in the players' canteen at St. George's Park.

Joe Gomez had already arrived at the training complex and was supposedly laughing with a group of teammates when Raheem Sterling arrived in the canteen at around lunchtime on Monday, November 11th.

Raheem Sterling is said to have taken offence to the laughter and said to Gomez: "you think you're the big man now?"

The England players in attendance began laughing again, thinking that Sterling's remark was 'banter'.

It was anything but, however, as Sterling is said to have walked up to Gomez and aimed to grab him by the neck. The two players had to be separated by teammates before they came to blows.

Why did this happen?

What the players were laughing about when Sterling entered the St. George's Park canteen is unclear but for the Manchester City star to react the way he did, it's clear that tensions between the Manchester City and Liverpool players in the England squad are still high after their crucial and intense match on Sunday, November 10th.

Raheem Sterling was on the end of constant abuse from Liverpool's fans during the Premier League clash on Sunday with boos and whistles ringing out every time he was on the ball.

On top of that, Sterling was seen to argue with a number of his England colleagues in the Liverpool side including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez as the heated affair wore on.

Since the altercation between the Sterling and Gomez on Monday, it is thought that the pair have made up with help from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with Joe Gomez even speaking to England boss Gareth Southgate hoping to keep Sterling in the side.

However, as things stand, Raheem Sterling remains out of the England squad for Thursday's match against Montenegro.