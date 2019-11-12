What are the Google Stadia games at launch? Fans left seriously underwhelmed!

Everything you must know about the Google Stadia launch games and why fans have been left seriously underwhelmed.

The launch date for Google Stadia is fast approaching meaning the year's biggest enigma next to Death Stranding is fast becoming a tangible thing gamers can actually play. While its fast-approaching existence might be good news for those who have anticipated its arrival, the bad news is that its line-up of launch games have seriously underwhelmed the gaming community.

Google's gaming platform Stadia has been hyped during the year as the industry's Netflix by some, but that's a misleading analogy as you will still have to buy titles at the same price as other digital storefronts for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

To make matters worse, its launch line-up is disappointing and it's only expected to boast 31 games come the end of 2019.

Google Stadia release date

Google Stadia launches on November 19th in the following 14 countries and territories:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Pre-orders for the Google Stadia Founder's Edition were sold at $130, but even if you pre-ordered you might not get to play on November 19th right away thanks to Google "shipping out kits in the order they were received."

What are the Google Stadia games at launch?

Google Stadia will boast 12 games at launch on November 19th and they are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Gylt is a Google Stadia exclusive and Destiny 2 is a freebie. With that being said, the line-up is still hugely disappointing as many of the games were released before 2019.

Google Stadia games before the end of 2019

In addition to the above games at launch, Google Stadia will also see the arrival of 14 other titles before the end of 2019.

Most of these games are much better than the ones at launch thanks to being newer, but there's still a lot that predate this year.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy 15

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein Youngblood

I feel like the Google Stadia is already fucked. pic.twitter.com/oL6U0eAtYO — MinX (@Mangaminx) November 12, 2019

"The Google Stadia launch sounds awful"

Pretty much everyone will agree that the Google Stadia games at launch aren't all that exciting and fans have expressed that very sentiment over on Twitter.

That Google Stadia launch sounds awful. $10 a month to play Destiny 2 and then a bunch of old games that will be far cheaper elsewhere. Where’s the incentive to buy at launch? — Russ (@chalky83) November 11, 2019

The launch games for Google Stadia are really awful. Can you imagine coming out and being like "Check out all our Tomb Raider games, Just Dance...and the worst version of Red Dead Redemption 2!"



Even the developers know this is doomed. pic.twitter.com/4ms8vM6Xwp — DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) November 12, 2019

Google Stadia sounds... weird.



▶️ "Pro" subscription is $10/month

▶️ Only 1 game at launch comes w/ subscription

▶️ Most games require additional purchase

▶️ Pro required for 4K gameplay

▶️ Only launching w/ support for 12 games

▶️ 14 more games by end of 2019 pic.twitter.com/t1KpX51sSK — Westie (@MrProWestie) November 11, 2019

Google stadia is about to be hot garbage. Change my mind. — Upper Echelon Gaming (@UE_UpperEchelon) November 11, 2019

Me watching Google Stadia crash and burn #googlestadia pic.twitter.com/YrsZ69kgpR — Hard (@shawn3888) November 11, 2019