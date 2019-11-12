What are the Google Stadia games at launch? Fans left seriously underwhelmed!

Callum Smith
What Are The Google Stadia Games At Launch - Fans Left Underwhelmed
Callum Smith Profile
Callum Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everything you must know about the Google Stadia launch games and why fans have been left seriously underwhelmed.

The launch date for Google Stadia is fast approaching meaning the year's biggest enigma next to Death Stranding is fast becoming a tangible thing gamers can actually play. While its fast-approaching existence might be good news for those who have anticipated its arrival, the bad news is that its line-up of launch games have seriously underwhelmed the gaming community.

Google's gaming platform Stadia has been hyped during the year as the industry's Netflix by some, but that's a misleading analogy as you will still have to buy titles at the same price as other digital storefronts for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

To make matters worse, its launch line-up is disappointing and it's only expected to boast 31 games come the end of 2019.

Google Stadia release date

Google Stadia launches on November 19th in the following 14 countries and territories:

  • United States

  • Canada

  • United Kingdom

  • Ireland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Belgium

  • Denmark

  • Sweden

  • Norway

  • Finland

Pre-orders for the Google Stadia Founder's Edition were sold at $130, but even if you pre-ordered you might not get to play on November 19th right away thanks to Google "shipping out kits in the order they were received."

What Are The Google Stadia Games At Launch Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

© Square Enix

What are the Google Stadia games at launch?

Google Stadia will boast 12 games at launch on November 19th and they are as follows:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

  • Destiny 2: The Collection

  • Gylt

  • Just Dance 2020

  • Kine

  • Mortal Kombat 11

  • Red Dead Redemption 2

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider

  • Samurai Shodown

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

  • Thumper

  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Gylt is a Google Stadia exclusive and Destiny 2 is a freebie. With that being said, the line-up is still hugely disappointing as many of the games were released before 2019.

Google Stadia Games Before The End Of 2019 Borderlands 3

© 2K Games

Google Stadia games before the end of 2019

In addition to the above games at launch, Google Stadia will also see the arrival of 14 other titles before the end of 2019.

Most of these games are much better than the ones at launch thanks to being newer, but there's still a lot that predate this year.

  • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

  • Borderlands 3

  • Darksiders Genesis

  • Dragonball Xenoverse 2

  • Farming Simulator 19

  • Final Fantasy 15

  • Football Manager 2020

  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint

  • Grid

  • Metro Exodus

  • NBA 2K20

  • Rage 2

  • Trials Rising

  • Wolfenstein Youngblood

  • DISNEY PLUS: How to watch the app on PS4 and Xbox One

"The Google Stadia launch sounds awful"

Pretty much everyone will agree that the Google Stadia games at launch aren't all that exciting and fans have expressed that very sentiment over on Twitter.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Callum Smith Profile

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

Register for HITC Gaming Digest