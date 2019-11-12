West Ham must start David Martin against Tottenham

The West Ham United goalkeeper is coming under fierce pressure, and David Martin must start against Tottenham Hotspur later this month.

Even as a free transfer it looks like West Ham United had their pants pulled down over Roberto.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been deputising for the injured Lukasz Fabianski in recent weeks and, well, he has been nothing short of horrendous.

In fact, former West Ham star Gary O'Neill used that exact word - 'horrendous' - when describing his performance in the defeat at Burnley on Saturday.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper had a rotten afternoon at Turf Moor and punched the ball into his own net for one of the goals that the Irons conceded.

It was the latest in a series of gaffes from the former Espanyol star and manager Manuel Pellegrini must play David Martin in the visit of Tottenham after the international break.

Martin is yet to make his West Ham debut following a summer move after being released by Millwall.

Pellegrini will also be doing Roberto a favour by dropping him.

At this stage his confidence must be lower than it's ever been and maybe, just maybe, a stint out of the first XI is what he needs.

As for Martin, will he be any better than Roberto? Who knows, but will he be any worse? Probably not and Pellegrini has little to lose by starting him against Spurs.

There is now good replacement for the impervious Fabianski, but Martin surely has to be the lesser of both evils here.