West Brom reportedly take steps to stop Rico Richards joining Arsenal or Tottenham

Premier League giants Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester City want West Bromwich Albion's Championship starlet Rico Richards.

West Bromwich Albion are taking steps to stop Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal nabbing wonderkid Rico Richards by offering the forward a new contract, according to the Express and Star.

The Baggies have an unfortunate habit of losing their most exciting young talents. The likes of Kemar Roofe, Izzy Brown and Chris Wood left the Hawthorns at an early age while, as recently as last summer, Morgan Rogers joined Manchester City for £4 million before Louie Barry was snapped up by Barcelona.

And reports suggest that Richards could be the latest one-that-got-away.

The Sun claimed over the weekend that Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal are all keeping close tabs on a teenager who, as it stands, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Keen to avoid letting history repeat itself, Slaven Bilic’s side have now made an approach to tie down Richards to a long-term deal. It remains to be seen, however, whether the chance to join one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs proves to be too good to turn down.

Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery have given plenty of exciting youngsters a chance in North London of late with Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all featuring regularly for the Arsenal first-team since the start of the season.