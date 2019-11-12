West Brom fans react to reports linking Rico Richards with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and others

The West Bromwich Albion youngster is said to have interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

West Bromwich Albion supporters are reacting to reports linking Rico Richards with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sun reported recently that all four clubs, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, are watching Richards, whose West Brom contract expires next summer.

The Baggies have already lost one of their best prospects, Morgan Rogers, to City - who are reported to have paid around £4 million for the 16-year-old earlier this year - while another one, Louie Barry, left for Barcelona around the same time.

And according to The Express & Star, West Brom are taking steps to avoid a repeat with Richards - offering the England Under-17 international a new contract to stay at The Hawthorns.

Were Richards to reject that deal, however, he would be free to join a club of his choosing at the end of the campaign - although potential recruiters like Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, would still have to pay training compensation.

And the following West Brom fans are hoping it won't come to that.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

Hope you stay however if you was to leave I hope you have a great future wherever it maybe as long as it isn’t at wolves or villa — BigSemiAjayi6 (@BarmySlavs) November 10, 2019

mate stay at West Brom — james duffy (@barryd19651) November 10, 2019

Stay put lad — Brett Osborne (@WBABrett) November 10, 2019

Extend contract — Rory (@MagicianPereira) November 10, 2019

Few more mill for the coffers or we get a player in 5 years. No downside. — Baggies Burger (@BaggiesBurger) November 10, 2019

Again this happens. We need to speculate a bit and give some of our more talented youngsters longer contracts. OK we may end up paying decent money to a few duds who dont make it, but I'm sure many will. — Wayne Ball (@WayneBa63372096) November 10, 2019

He needs a contract extension and to be brought into the 1st team (Subs) — Leo Tube99 (@LeoRedranger8) November 10, 2019

Why dont they so what chelsea have done with there youth system. Instead of taking from others — Zxc (@zac123214321) November 10, 2019

Here we go again FFS need to get him locked down contract wise ASAP ⚪️ — David Bennett (@Hawthorns71) November 10, 2019

twaddle & a non-story. Big 6 monitor and try to sign anyone who plays 4 England. Richards will be another one they try to tempt.

No story there apart from filling space.

The real story is the pathetic system that allows the top 6 to cherry pick the best youth for a pittance. — Cads (@blackcountrycad) November 10, 2019

West Brom fans - can your side hold on to the rumoured Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham target?