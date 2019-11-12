Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Manchester City

Premier League

Championship

West Brom fans react to reports linking Rico Richards with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and others

Aiden Cusick
A West Bromwich Albion fan reads a programme in the stands before the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Reading at The Hawthorns on August 21, 2019 in West...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The West Bromwich Albion youngster is said to have interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

A West Bromwich Albion fan reads a programme in the stands before the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Reading at The Hawthorns on August 21, 2019 in West...

West Bromwich Albion supporters are reacting to reports linking Rico Richards with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sun reported recently that all four clubs, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, are watching Richards, whose West Brom contract expires next summer.

 

The Baggies have already lost one of their best prospects, Morgan Rogers, to City - who are reported to have paid around £4 million for the 16-year-old earlier this year - while another one, Louie Barry, left for Barcelona around the same time.

And according to The Express & Star, West Brom are taking steps to avoid a repeat with Richards - offering the England Under-17 international a new contract to stay at The Hawthorns.

General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.

Were Richards to reject that deal, however, he would be free to join a club of his choosing at the end of the campaign - although potential recruiters like Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, would still have to pay training compensation.

And the following West Brom fans are hoping it won't come to that.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Brom fans - can your side hold on to the rumoured Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham target?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch