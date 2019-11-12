Virgil van Dijk comments on Celtic's Scott Brown

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown once captained the big-money Liverpool superstar.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he was fascinated by Scott Brown before he joined Celtic in 2013.

The Netherlands international joined the Hoops and spent two wonderful years at Parkhead before joining Southampton.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon spent an incredible £2.6 million on the towering centre-back six years ago and, considering he later went to Liverpool for £75 million, you could argue that the Bhoys pulled off something of a masterstroke when they signed the former Groningen defender.

Glasgow was arguably the first step in Van Dijk's journey en route to becoming the world's finest defender, and the 28-year-old admits that he had a look at the club's starting XI before joining and wondering whether the no-nonsense captain is as 'crazy' off the pitch as he is on it.

He told Goal.com: "You look at the team before you arrive, and I think everyone knows Scott Brown anyway so before I arrived I was like 'how will he be?'

"Will he be that crazy outside the pitch as he is on it?"

Van Dijk continued being an asset for Celtic long after leaving.

When he joined Jurgen Klopp's side almost two years ago, the Scottish champions pocketed £7.5 million from the deal.

In selling him to Southampton in 2015, Celtic wisely inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause for Van Dijk.