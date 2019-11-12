Victor Osimhen won't rule out transfer, Newcastle want him

Newcastle United reportedly want Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

Lille striker Victor Osimhen has told Soccernet in Nigeria that he will 'not object' if the club choose to sell him amid links to Newcastle United.

Osimhen, 20, was a hot young prospect when Wolfsburg signed him in 2017, but he only ever made 14 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The Nigerian was loaned out to Charleroi in Belgium last season, and he put himself in the shop window with a prolific season, smashing 20 goals in 36 games.

When Lille sold Rafael Leao to AC Milan, they needed to find a new striker, and decided to go for Osimhen in a decision which now looks like a masterstroke.

Osimhen has hit nine goals in 17 outings for Lille, with two of those coming in the Champions League having made an instant impression with the French side.

That has unsurprisingly sparked new interest, with The Chronicle reporting that Newcastle United are keen to bring Osimhen to St James' Park to bolster their attack.

Now, Osimhen has admitted that it's 'great' to see big clubs interested in him, but he is happy to go along with the club's wishes in terms of a transfer, suggesting he won't object to a move away, even if he's living beyond his dreams with Lille right now.

“If big clubs look at me, it’s great for me. But I am well in Lille,” said Osimhen. “The club will decide if I stay or leave. I will not object. Playing in one of the biggest clubs in France, playing the Champions League, I dreamed without ever thinking that it would happen. Today is [important to] me and I must [live] in the present. I have to go as far as possible.”

“I’ve always been ready to take the stage… I had confidence in myself and the experiences in Wolfsburg and Charleroi helped me. The most important thing was to play fast,” he added.