Tottenham talent Parrott could save club millions on Diallo: Our view

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign a new striker among five potential recruits, The Times reports.

Finding good back up for Harry Kane has long been a hope for Spurs, ever since their move for Vincent Janssen in 2016 which did not work out.

Teamtalk report Spurs are eyeing up striker Habib Diallo, who is enjoying a prolific season for Metz.

That is why the upcoming couple of months are so crucial for Troy Parrott to start to make some progress and in roads into the first team.

Parrott, 17, impressed for Tottenham in pre-season and has been scoring regularly for the under-23 side.

Now he has been called into the Ireland first team for this week's internationals.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed he plans to hand Parrott his debut, telling RTe he is excited to see what the young forward can do.

If Parrott can make an impact for Ireland, calls for him to be given a start at club level will grow louder.

Spurs were without Harry Kane a fortnight ago against Everton when the striker was ill, and Parrott was just an unused substitute.

Rotation will be key over the upcoming two months and Spurs need to give Parrott a chance. Strong international performances can give him a helping hand.

All Parrott needs is a run of games, even as a substitute. And if he gets them, Tottenham may just find that he saves the club millions in the transfer market, which can be spent on the defence.