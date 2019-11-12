Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports they want five new players

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be eager to spend in the January transfer window, as they look to improve their form.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are very sceptical over rumours that they are set for a major spend in the January transfer window.

The Times claim that Spurs are interested in signing five new players in the new year, as they look to overhaul their squad.

Tottenham have disappointed this term, and there is a strong feeling around the club that the squad needs freshening up.

 

Bringing in five players in January would certainly create a buzz around Tottenham again.

However, supporters are very doubtful whether the latest rumours will turn out to be factual.

Tottenham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side looking a shadow of their former selves.

Spurs have failed to press with any intensity this season, and their attacking play has been stifled.

It is clear that additions are needed at Hotspur Way, but Spurs have been reluctant to spend money in recent years and it remains to be seen whether they will change transfer policy in 2020.

