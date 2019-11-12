Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports they want five new players

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be eager to spend in the January transfer window, as they look to improve their form.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are very sceptical over rumours that they are set for a major spend in the January transfer window.

The Times claim that Spurs are interested in signing five new players in the new year, as they look to overhaul their squad.

Tottenham have disappointed this term, and there is a strong feeling around the club that the squad needs freshening up.

Bringing in five players in January would certainly create a buzz around Tottenham again.

However, supporters are very doubtful whether the latest rumours will turn out to be factual.

He needs to get these players and turn the season around post January. If the board or Levy give him what he wants and then he fails us, get rid. Until then we have to have faith. #COYS — Benedict 27 (@ForeverBen85) November 11, 2019

I'd love to see us make lots of moves in winter transfer period, spend the second half of this season sorting out and settling the team, miss out on top 7, and start next season with a great squad that's ready to play and win domestic titles w/o the distraction of UCL or Europa. — R Dean Johnson (@RDeanWriter) November 11, 2019

I have major doubts that Levy will spend the kind of money needed 2 bring in those players, even with selling players first. Poch needs 2 get the players back on his side and re-think his training methods as most players look very tired come match day and its effecting their form — IAM Constantine (@IamConstantine7) November 11, 2019

Nonsense! Doesn’t buy in January (only Moura) & he takes at least 2 months to integrate them into the team saying they need to adjust to his training, so it would be March before they play. Would make no difference to this season — E17 BUC (@Nick_Buckland) November 12, 2019

How many times have we heard these rumours of a big spending spree only to make minimal changes in the squad or none at all — AB (@LDNSpurs) November 11, 2019

Not a chance one of them arrives. We missed the boat when we were still a very attractive option to sign for. Also this don't fit into the CDM and 3 defenders Poch supposedly wants in January. It's all nonsense — Carter (@darren00carter) November 11, 2019

These players would be amazing but somehow not convinced Levy would spend on these players #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Noble ♿️ (@JonnyAirborne) November 11, 2019

So just a new backbone of a team then... Not saying it isn’t required, just sounds very out of the ordinary for our current owners and leadership... — Marcus (@MarcMcO) November 11, 2019

Tottenham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side looking a shadow of their former selves.

Spurs have failed to press with any intensity this season, and their attacking play has been stifled.

It is clear that additions are needed at Hotspur Way, but Spurs have been reluctant to spend money in recent years and it remains to be seen whether they will change transfer policy in 2020.