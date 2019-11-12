Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Habib Diallo transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Habib Diallo from Metz.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear at all keen on rumours suggesting that they want to sign Habib Diallo from Metz.

TeamTalk claim that Tottenham are keen on the £10 million Metz striker, as they look to add in January.

But Spurs supporters fear that Diallo wouldn’t have what it takes to improve their squad.

Spurs already have Troy Parrott in reserve, should Harry Kane pick up an injury.

And there is very little desire to see a 24-year-old, with an unremarkable goalscoring record, plucked from the French league from fans.

Not passing any judgement on Diallo in particular but if this is how Levy wants Poch to shop for players in year 6 then he should walk. Unless someone can convince me this guy is levels above Troy Parrott theres no reason to slow his growth. He is our cheap backup striker already — Tottenham Loyal (@TottenhamLoyal) November 12, 2019

This type of rumour is believable.

It has cheap Tottenham written all over it they will never change — Aidan (@Aidan63499469) November 12, 2019

£10m? Now this is a transfer rumour I can believe. — Goy Division (@GoyDivision_) November 11, 2019

Don't need him.. we've got Troy Parrott — FutCave (@Futcave) November 11, 2019

Going cheap again.. Raziak MKII — Isaac Hunt 24/7 (@isaac_hunt247) November 11, 2019

Who ? Is that how low our targets have become, £10 mill for some French kid, have they not learnt from those previous failed transfers — The Wretched One (@deej46) November 12, 2019

Go cheap go home — William White (@Williamwhite160) November 11, 2019

Despite Tottenham fans' reservations over signing Diallo, most Spurs fans do want to see additions in January.

Tottenham have struggled so far this season, and some fresh signings could prove Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a major boost.

Tottenham are currently sat in 14th place in the Premier League table, after what has been a disastrous start to their campaign so far.