Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Habib Diallo transfer rumours

John Verrall
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Habib Diallo from Metz.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear at all keen on rumours suggesting that they want to sign Habib Diallo from Metz.

TeamTalk claim that Tottenham are keen on the £10 million Metz striker, as they look to add in January.

But Spurs supporters fear that Diallo wouldn’t have what it takes to improve their squad.

 

Spurs already have Troy Parrott in reserve, should Harry Kane pick up an injury.

And there is very little desire to see a 24-year-old, with an unremarkable goalscoring record, plucked from the French league from fans.

Despite Tottenham fans' reservations over signing Diallo, most Spurs fans do want to see additions in January.

Tottenham have struggled so far this season, and some fresh signings could prove Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a major boost.

Tottenham are currently sat in 14th place in the Premier League table, after what has been a disastrous start to their campaign so far.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

