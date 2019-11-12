Steve Bruce shares Ronald Koeman advice over Jetro Willems signing

Newcastle United defender Jetro Willems has caught the eye with his performances in recent weeks.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told the Northern Echo that Jetro Willems was recommended to him by Ronald Koeman.

Willems has made a bright start since signing for Newcastle in the summer, with the Dutch full-back impressing in recent weeks.

Willems has been provided a chance in Newcastle’s first-team since an injury to Matt Ritchie and he has seized the opportunity.

The 25-year-old’s pace has been an attacking threat for the Magpies in recent weeks, while he has also been solid defensively.

And Bruce has suggested that he always thought that Willems could be a good signing, as Koeman only spoke positively about the defender when he enquired.

“Technically he played for Holland when he was 18 so he has something about him,” Bruce said. “I spoke to Ronald Koeman in the summer about him and it was all positive.

“It has given him a new lease of life coming here, he is enjoying the Premier League and that is vitally important to get better.”

With Ritchie edging closer to full fitness, Willems’s place in Newcastle’s team is set to come under threat.

But Bruce is highly unlikely to take Willems out of the Magpies starting line-up, with his side in such good form.

Newcastle have won their last two matches, which has pushed them up to 13th place in the Premier League table.

Newcastle are back in action after the international break, when they take on Aston Villa.