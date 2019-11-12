Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Steve Bruce shares Ronald Koeman advice over Jetro Willems signing

John Verrall
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United defender Jetro Willems has caught the eye with his performances in recent weeks.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told the Northern Echo that Jetro Willems was recommended to him by Ronald Koeman.

Willems has made a bright start since signing for Newcastle in the summer, with the Dutch full-back impressing in recent weeks.

Willems has been provided a chance in Newcastle’s first-team since an injury to Matt Ritchie and he has seized the opportunity.

The 25-year-old’s pace has been an attacking threat for the Magpies in recent weeks, while he has also been solid defensively.

 

And Bruce has suggested that he always thought that Willems could be a good signing, as Koeman only spoke positively about the defender when he enquired.

“Technically he played for Holland when he was 18 so he has something about him,” Bruce said. “I spoke to Ronald Koeman in the summer about him and it was all positive.

“It has given him a new lease of life coming here, he is enjoying the Premier League and that is vitally important to get better.”

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United (15) scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool,...

With Ritchie edging closer to full fitness, Willems’s place in Newcastle’s team is set to come under threat.

But Bruce is highly unlikely to take Willems out of the Magpies starting line-up, with his side in such good form.

Newcastle have won their last two matches, which has pushed them up to 13th place in the Premier League table.

Newcastle are back in action after the international break, when they take on Aston Villa.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch