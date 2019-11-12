Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PC datamine leaks major lightsaber and secret character!

A Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PC datamine has already leaked a major lightsaber and secret character.

November 15th is only a few days away meaning lovers of sci-fi will soon be able to experience the thrills of becoming one with the force in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. However, before then, a datamine of the PC preload has leaked a major lightsaber and secret character for fans to get all excited about.

Despite being published by EA, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a complete single-player experience with no microtransactions or loot boxes. It has been compared to Metroid, Zelda and Dark Souls, and it is a part of the series' canon.

If you're concerned about spoilers then you will definitely want to avoid this post from here on, but if you're not entirely bothered then continue reading at the potential detriment of your Jedi experience.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PC leak reveals secret character and lightsaber

Per a post on ResetEra from a member named Stygr, a supposed preload for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has been datamined to reveal a secret character as well as a major lightsaber.

We've already warned you about spoilers and this is your last chance to turn back so you go into the game not knowing whether said secret character is a part of the narrative or not.

Now that you've boldly proceeded past two of our warnings, it's time to reveal that the secret character supposedly in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is none other than the series' most iconic bad guy, Darth Vader.

Truth be told, this isn't all that surprising as Darth Vader is as synonymous with Star Wars games as Joker is with Batman. Plus, the burned to a crisp Anakin Skywalker had already been teased.

Aside from the appearance of Darth Vader, the datamine leak also confirms that players will get to wield the double-bladed Lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

Customisation options for your lightsaber have already been confirmed, but the ResetEra post further states that you will be able to pick any of the following colours for your weapon:

Blue

Cyan

Green

Indigo

Purple

Yellow

Magneta

Orange

The last bit of notable information in the post details that there are six planets in the game that you can fully explore. Umbara and the Inquisitor are said be two planets that you cannot explore, though.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order launches for PS4, Xbox One and Origin on November 15th.