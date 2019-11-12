Some Republic of Ireland fans want Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Troy Parrott to feature after Aaron Connolly injury

The Tottenham Hotspur academy product made the senior squad for the first time and some ROI fans think their manager should 'take a risk' with him.

A number of Republic of Ireland fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the prospect of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott being given game time after Aaron Connolly withdrew due to injury.

The 19-year-old Brighton frontman has dropped out of Mick McCarthy's squad for the friendly against New Zealand and the Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark as a result of the groin injury he suffered during the Seagulls' 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

Parrott, 17, has been superb for club and country at youth level, impressing for Tottenham's academy sides and for the ROI at U17, U18 and now U21 level, so it's little surprise that, despite his young age, he's already knocking on the senior doors.

McCarthy called up the Spurs prodigy to his squad and, with no replacements for Connolly expected to be brought into the fold, the thought of Parrott being given senior game time is being discussed on social media.

Here are some of the comments:

With Aaron Connolly's injury confirmed, does this mean Troy Parrott has a chance of playing against Denmark, if he impresses against New Zealand? https://t.co/xxkfbMOHVX — Irish Abroad (@irish_abroad) 11 November 2019

A few minutes late on? — Samloosehead (@samirwin50) 11 November 2019

If Connolly didn't start vs Georgia after the brace vs Spurs I can't see Mick giving Parrott a proper chance..happy to be proven wrong though. — Colm Brosnan (@ColmBrosnan) 11 November 2019

No chance. Mick won’t take a risk. — Biff Finn (@Biff11) 11 November 2019

at this point, he might not have any other choice than to take a risk — Irish Abroad (@irish_abroad) 11 November 2019

Unleash the Parrott — Paul O'Connell (@PaulOConnell100) 11 November 2019

Parrott must play. He is an Irish Berbitov — Noel Dowling (@noelydow) 11 November 2019

No pressure there! — Rory Gilsenan (@rorygils6) 11 November 2019

Ffs play parrot — Carl O'Brien (@Carl09902053) 11 November 2019

Yep that would be my choice.. — ed (@_ed19) 11 November 2019

"Troy Parrott is in the squad for the first time and he will feature against New Zealand next Thursday," McCarthy is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying last week after the final senior squad call-up.

"All he has to do is look at how well Aaron Connolly did last time in Georgia and Switzerland to see the opportunity that is there for him now."