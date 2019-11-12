Quick links

Rangers

Aberdeen

Some Rangers fans like the idea of buying Lewis Ferguson

John McGinley
Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen is challenged inside the penalty box by Paul Hanlon of Hibernian late in the first half during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Aberdeen...
The Ibrox side are said to be keen on bringing him to Rangers.

Nicky Low of Queen of The South challenges Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen during the Scottish Cup 5th Round match between Aberdeen and Queen of The South at Pittodrie Stadium on February 10,...

Some Rangers fans are keen on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson arriving at Ibrox after transfer links this week.

The Scottish Sun reported that Sporting Director Ross Wilson sees the Scotland U21 international as a future Rangers player despite his contract at Pittodrie running until 2024.

It's said by the paper that any funds generated by the potential sale of Glen Kamara could be used to fund a move for the player this January.

Ferguson has been on the books of Rangers before, as a teenager. He is also the nephew of former captain Barry Ferguson and the son of 1980s-era star Derek Ferguson.

 

In many ways the move could be seen as a homecoming, but that's not the only reason a potential move would make sense.

Still just 20, he's thought to have significant potential and was nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award last season.

Although Steven Gerrard has a number of stars to choose from in the middle of the park, established players like Steven Davis are reaching the tail-end of their careers.

He's also a creative goal threat, having scored ten and assisted 18 in 76 professional appearances. That's a decent effort considering his young age.

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen gets caught between Tom Grivosti and Marcus Fraser of Ross County during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie...

Surrounded by better players at Ibrox and working under one of the most famous midfielders from the last few decades, he could thrive.

These supporters want to see the move happen, or are at least open to the idea, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it all...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

