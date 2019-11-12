Some Rangers fans like the idea of buying Lewis Ferguson

The Ibrox side are said to be keen on bringing him to Rangers.

Some Rangers fans are keen on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson arriving at Ibrox after transfer links this week.

The Scottish Sun reported that Sporting Director Ross Wilson sees the Scotland U21 international as a future Rangers player despite his contract at Pittodrie running until 2024.

It's said by the paper that any funds generated by the potential sale of Glen Kamara could be used to fund a move for the player this January.

Ferguson has been on the books of Rangers before, as a teenager. He is also the nephew of former captain Barry Ferguson and the son of 1980s-era star Derek Ferguson.

In many ways the move could be seen as a homecoming, but that's not the only reason a potential move would make sense.

Still just 20, he's thought to have significant potential and was nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award last season.

Although Steven Gerrard has a number of stars to choose from in the middle of the park, established players like Steven Davis are reaching the tail-end of their careers.

He's also a creative goal threat, having scored ten and assisted 18 in 76 professional appearances. That's a decent effort considering his young age.

Surrounded by better players at Ibrox and working under one of the most famous midfielders from the last few decades, he could thrive.

These supporters want to see the move happen, or are at least open to the idea, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it all...

Would love to see Lewis Ferguson at Rangers, brilliant player — Dean (@deanjxmes) November 12, 2019

Lewis Ferguson deserves every chance to be a Rangers Player - Bring him home — Gavin_Welsh (@WelshyG48) November 12, 2019

If kamara leaves in January Lewis Ferguson would be a solid replacement, feel sorry for docherty tho — BaldyBarisicLoyal (@SuperScottyA) November 12, 2019

If Gerrards seriously looking at Lewis Ferguson. Then il back him. Over some random twitter account saying “ not for me”. All I will say is look how good Kamara has turned out. — Gary Mclatchie (@Garyjoyce07) November 12, 2019

As young homegrown midfielders in Scotland go, Lewis Ferguson is at or near the top. Sheep would demand a king's ransom tho so can't see it happening — Billy Austin (@Bryce9A) November 12, 2019

Lewis Ferguson - no brainer if the price is right £1m — Grant (@grant_mckay) November 12, 2019

Prob get some abuse but I’d take Lewis Ferguson, if we got a decent about price agreed. Davis isn’t getting any younger and good chance bids will come for Kamara. If we get £8m+ for Kamara, they would sell. Plus I think he’s a pretty decent player, their best player by a mile — Rangers Spares (@RangersSparess) November 12, 2019

Wish everyone would stop going on about Lewis ferguson and saying he's not good enough. You watch him 4 times a year, you also said Jack, barasic, morelos, kamara, Jones and Kent weren't rangers quality before they signed ffs. — Scott ⚪⚒ (@scottGH1207) November 12, 2019

Agreed mate , think there is improvement in him . Our coaches are top class so would expect more to come ⚪️ — Stevie G Got an MBE (@warby08294195) November 12, 2019