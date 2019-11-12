Quick links

Arsenal

Some Arsenal fans aren't happy with Unai Emery's reported January deadline

John McGinley
Unai Emery the head coach
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There's Arsenal frustration with the direction of the club under the Spaniard.

Unai Emery the head coach

Some Arsenal fans have been left angry and confused by a report that suggests Unai Emery will be given until January to turn things around at the club.

The Sun has reported this week that the News Year's Day fixture against Manchester United is the deadline for Emery to keep in touch with the Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League.

If his side are unreasonably adrift by that point, Arsenal will look for a successor, the report states.

The Gunners currently sit eight points behind fourth-placed team Manchester City, with Leicester City and Chelsea ahead by nine.

 

However, with a number of matches against teams in the bottom half of the table on the horizon, Arsenal will hope that a string of good results can ease the pressure on Emery's shoulders ahead of a tricky December.

They'll face City, Chelsea and United in the space of a few weeks over the festive period. It's undoubtedly a make-or-break run of matches considering the Arsenal board's reported stance.

Some Arsenal fans don't consider their task for Emery as a realistic one. Those that have grown tired of Emery's management simply want him out of the club as soon as possible in order to help salvage their season.

At this rate, Europa League football could well be on the cards again next term.

Manager of Arsenal, Unai Emery makes a point during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United...

These supporters took to Twitter today to share their thoughts on the report...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch