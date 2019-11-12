Some Arsenal fans aren't happy with Unai Emery's reported January deadline

There's Arsenal frustration with the direction of the club under the Spaniard.

Some Arsenal fans have been left angry and confused by a report that suggests Unai Emery will be given until January to turn things around at the club.

The Sun has reported this week that the News Year's Day fixture against Manchester United is the deadline for Emery to keep in touch with the Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League.

If his side are unreasonably adrift by that point, Arsenal will look for a successor, the report states.

The Gunners currently sit eight points behind fourth-placed team Manchester City, with Leicester City and Chelsea ahead by nine.

However, with a number of matches against teams in the bottom half of the table on the horizon, Arsenal will hope that a string of good results can ease the pressure on Emery's shoulders ahead of a tricky December.

They'll face City, Chelsea and United in the space of a few weeks over the festive period. It's undoubtedly a make-or-break run of matches considering the Arsenal board's reported stance.

Some Arsenal fans don't consider their task for Emery as a realistic one. Those that have grown tired of Emery's management simply want him out of the club as soon as possible in order to help salvage their season.

At this rate, Europa League football could well be on the cards again next term.

These supporters took to Twitter today to share their thoughts on the report...

The board is as hopeless as the coach... #EmeryOut — phillip pabloh op (@phillippabloh) November 12, 2019

So basically “we’re gonna wait until it’s too late to make top 4 and then that’s when we’ll change the manager” — Charlie George Howe (@Charlie_George1) November 12, 2019

He'll be gone before that as I don't see him winning any matches with his tactics of having no tactics. — Shubham Tiwari (@shoebomb_) November 12, 2019

What a joke. Be lucky be in top 6 by then. Arsenal are going to slip further with him in charge,anyone with eyes to see can see that. The board are never going to change with kronke in charge. — Jamie Tallent (@AFC_JayT) November 12, 2019

If we dont improve we will be fighting for a top 6 spot come January. Cant believe this board if this is true. — Thunderfanny ⚪️ (@thunderfanny) November 12, 2019

He won't save anything. We would be languishing in 7th position by January. — Michael (@Mickel58) November 12, 2019

Seriously? Then, we may just look forward to another season in the Europa league — Yemi (@yemmylaw) November 12, 2019

With the run of games we have throughout December/January we’ll be lucky to be in the top half in the new year, let alone anywhere near the top 4. 9 points off... It’s already gone, if you think otherwise you’re delusional. — Doobs (@Ben_Dubois16) November 12, 2019

I’m actually embarrassed to be an arsenal fan at this point — kamran14 (@kamran_markani) November 12, 2019

Top 4 is already out of touch. Only 1 team has ever got top 4 with this points tally after 12 games. And that was us as we were only 4 points off at the time. — BW Arsenal (@BW_AFC) November 12, 2019