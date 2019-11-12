Scoob! 2020: Who is the voice of Shaggy? Reboot brings fresh voices to Fred, Daffney and co

Scoob! is heading to cinemas in 2020 but who's in the film's voice cast?

Since Scooby-Doo first hit television screens way back in 1969, there have almost been more versions and adaptations than you can count.

If you thought that there was enough Scooby-Doo out there, think again as a new film is on its way and will be releasing in 2020.

As well as offering up super sleek 3D animation, the new film has also revamped the formula in terms of its voice actors as well with a new cast of actors taking on the roles of our favourite mystery-solving gang.

But just who plays who?

What on earth is Scoob! about?

In a world where cash-grabbing reboots are commonplace, it was only a matter of time before Scooby-Doo was given a shiny new lick of paint.

This time around, in Scoob!, we are set to see the origins of Scooby-Doo and his long-running friendship with Shaggy.

To give the film, or at least the newly released trailer, some credit, it actually looks quite promising apart from the ill-fitting Avicii music playing throughout.

But then again, apart from the original theme song, Scooby-Doo has often had some questionable music.

Who voices Shaggy, Scooby and co?

Since the original Scooby-Doo TV show debuted in 1969, there have been a number of voice casts for the gang of iconic characters and 2020's Scoob looks set to shake things up once again.

While there are young versions of the characters that do appear throughout the film, we'll just be focusing on the adult versions of the characters.

Scooby-Doo

Voicing Scooby in this new adaptation is Frank Welker, the only member of the original 1969 cast to have kept a role in the Scooby-Doo series since its foundation.

However, while Welker is voicing the adorable dog in this new film, he has actually been voicing Fred since 1969 and only took up Scooby voice duty in 2002.

Shaggy

The loveable Shaggy is to be played by Will Forte in this new adaptation in a move that will certainly have fans talking.

Shaggy has been voiced by five actors over the years and this new addition will make it six. Will Forte has plenty of experience on the voice acting front with appearances in The Lego Movie, The Simpsons and The Cleveland Show.

Fred

Easily the biggest star addition to the Scoob! voice cast is that of Zac Efron who'll be taking on the role of Fred in the new film.

While Zac Efron is best known for his live-action performances in the likes of High School Musical, 17 Again and The Greatest Showman, he does boast a touch of voice acting experience with a role in 2012's The Lorax.

Daphne

Taking on the role of Daphne in Scoob! is Amanda Seyfried. The 33-year-old actress has already had quite the career with over with almost 60 acting credits to her name according to IMDb.

The most prominent of these roles include appearances in Les Mis, Mean Girls and Mamma Mia. Amanda Seyfried also has a small amount of voice acting experience with appearances in Family Guy and American Dad.

Velma

Gina Rodriguez joins the cast as Velma and brings plenty of voice acting experience with her after appearances in Ferdinand, Animals and Netflix's Carmen Sandiego.

When to watch Scoob!

Scoob! is set to hit cinemas on May 15th, 2020 in both the US and the UK.