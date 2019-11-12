Sainsbury’s Christmas advert 2019 cast: Nicholas the Sweep and Mrs. Sainsbury!

The advert delivers a charming and universal tale of morality.

"If you can't do something special for someone at Christmas, when can you?"

Fortunately for us, our favourite brands and retailers have all begun to deliver us some early presents in the form of advertisements.

There is much to be excited about when it comes to Christmas; the warmth of family and friends, the gift of giving, and let's not forget the food... that's where Sainsbury's come in!

Many will be flocking to the supermarket this year to begin preparations for the festive season, and as a little extra thank you, they've given us one of their best adverts yet. Every year, there is always much talk about which ad will win Christmas, and in 2015, Sainsbury's nailed it with Mog's Christmas Calamity.

In 2019, they may have done it once again.

Sainsbury’s Christmas advert: Nicholas the Sweep

"Like all great stories, this one starts at the beginning..."

With this, Sainsbury's whisk us back to their origins in celebration of 150 years of trading. It's Christmas Eve in 1869 and we're thrown into the narrative of Nicholas the Sweep, a young boy who - along with others his age - is being marched through the snow and onto his chimney sweeping job by a monstrous master.

As they pass a Sainsbury's store selling clementines, the vibrant fruit has them all captivated with wonder and hunger. Urged to move on, their employer slyly steals some of the fruit, and as Nicholas bends to retrieve one from the floor, he is accused of theft and sent out into the cold alone.

Mary Ann Sainsbury realises the situation, finds him and bestows him with a bag of clementines. Rather than taking them for himself, he gifts all of his friends with them on Christmas morning and gives the real thief a piece of coal. Content in his act, he disappears into the wintery landscape.

Sainsbury’s Christmas advert 2019 cast

As highlighted by the Mirror, central hero Nicholas is played by 9-year-old London schoolboy Chris Dunkley.

Mrs Sainsbury is played by none other than Bethan Cullinane. She is best known for her work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and has been a part of such productions as King Lear (Lady), Cymbeline (Innogen) and Hamlet (Guildenstern) in 2016.

She also starred in an episode of Casualty (she played Laura Broughton) in 2018, as well as such shorts as 2012's Thyme (Sally Montague), Alpha: Omega (Min) and Hayley Alien (Woman on Bench).

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for more casting information.

Fans talk Sainsbury's Christmas advert on Twitter

Audiences swiftly took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on Sainsbury's latest offering.

One viewer wrote: "Wow! Loving Sainsbury’s Christmas advert, and for a company I work for... I am proud and impressed with this. Sainsbury’s always seem to knock it out the bag."

Another tweeted: "Sainsbury’s Christmas ad is out, hate to say it cos it’s so cheesy but I ADORE IT."

Similarly, one added: "Brilliant advert and so much better than in past years. Hats off to Sainsbury’s for making this little movie all about Christmas and not some abstract nonsense."

The battle for best Christmas ad of 2019 wages on!

