Reported Everton target Alex Kral admits that it's his dream to play in England

Everton receive a huge boost as midfield target Alex Kral opens up about his dream to play in the Premier League.

Spartak Moscow's Alex Kral spoke to iSport about reports linking him with a move to Premier League side Everton.

ClubCall reported at the end of October that Everton were keeping a close eye on Kral who has been extremely impressive this season. So will we see the midfielder in England sooner rather than later?

"The Premier League is my dream," he admitted.

"If anyone wants to go to the English League, they have to be prepared for it. I want to be a player who, if he gets there, will be ready to play. Not to sit on the bench.

"I can't change into summer anyway, I joined two clubs this season. Moreover, there is a big difference if someone is interested in you or places a contract in front of you and takes action.”

Everton could certainly do with a top-class defensive midfielder at the moment with Jean-Philippe Gbamin out injured. Morgan Schneiderlin hasn't been consistent enough to stake a claim for a regular starting spot while Fabian Delph, soon to be 30, isn't getting any younger.

Idrissa Gueye leaving in the summer to French champions Paris Saint-Germain has proved to be a massive blow for the Toffees who have dearly missed him in the centre of their midfield. The Senegalese international was Everton's undisputed best when it came to tackles and winning the ball back.

Kral averages more tackles this season than every Everton midfielder which is a phenomenal feat for someone who is still only 21 years old.

The Czech international would no doubt be a phenomenal signing for the Toffees but he will not be able to move in the upcoming January transfer window. That could prove to be detrimental to Everton's chances considering his brilliant performances which are sure to attract more teams in the summer.