Report: West Ham already want to sign a new goalkeeper in January

Manager Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United reaction during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium on October 26, 2019 in London, United...
West Ham United are reportedly pursuing a new goalkeeper.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are likely to sign a new goalkeeper in January amid concerns over Roberto Jimenez.

The Hammers saw Roberto endure a nightmare performance at Burnley on Saturday, which was already not good enough before he managed to punch the ball into his own net.

West Ham fans are understandably concerned after that 3-0 defeat, as Roberto has to fill in for the injured Lukasz Fabianski at least until New Year.

 

The Mirror claim that director of football Mario Husillos remains adamant Roberto will be a success, but West Ham may already be thinking about an alternative.

It's claimed that West Ham are now likely to sign another goalkeeper, in an effort to rectify a problem they essentially created for themselves over the summer.

When Adrian decided to leave at the end of his contract, West Ham decided to go for two largely unwanted veterans in Roberto and David Martin, with neither really suitable to play in the Premier League.

Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on September 28, 2019 in...

With Nathan Trott out on loan and too inexperienced anyway, West Ham may be better served finding a stopper in his mid-20's, who can not only challenge Fabianski but possibly become first choice in a couple of years.

It's clear that Roberto just isn't good enough, and West Ham may well be ready to admit that they made a mistake signing him in May.

Roberto of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 9, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
