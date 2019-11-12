Quick links

Report: Stoke want Middlesbrough's George Friend

George Friend has spent seven years at Boro but could he swap one Championship struggler for another in Stoke City?

Michael O’Neill is keen to make Middlesbrough left-back George Friend his first signing since taking over at Stoke City, according to the Northern Echo.

Talk about a new manager bounce. The Potters hadn’t scored more than twice in a league fixture for two years but, aided by some typically dreadful defending, Stoke started the O’Neill era with an outstanding 4-2 win at fellow Championship strugglers Barnsley.

The downside to an otherwise joyous occasion, however, is that Stoke’s defence still looks as vulnerable as ever.

 

So it is no surprise to learn that the former Northern Ireland boss is keen to strengthen his backline in the winter with experienced full-back Friend reportedly on his radar.

The Northern Echo claims that Stoke are planning a ‘formal offer’ with Friend’s ability to play on the flank and at centre-back appealing to O’Neill.

The 32-year-old has been at Middlesbrough since joining from Doncaster Rovers seven years ago but his time at the Riverside could be coming to an end with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.

Former Stoke boss Tony Pulis would certainly give this move his seal of approval, having been impressed by Friend’s commitment and leadership ability during his time in charge at Boro.

“George has been fantastic ever since I came into the football club," Pulis told the club’s official website in April. "He’s been captain this year, his influence around the place, not just on the pitch but off the pitch, is fabulous.”

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

