Report shares two positions Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to improve in January

The Saints are crying out for a few new signings as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to drag them away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has prioritised a new right-back and a ‘top quality’ centre-half during the January transfer window, according to The Mirror (12 November, page 53).

And these claims will come as no surprise to anybody who watched on in horror as The Saints suffered a historic 9-0 home defeat to Leicester City at the end of October.

In total, no one has conceded more goals than Southampton in the Premier League this season, although a third of those came in 90 nightmare minutes against the ravenous Foxes, with the lack of defensive quality in Hasenhuttl’s squad being brutally exposed.

Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard and the previously impressive Jan Bednarek have endured a season to forget so far and all three should be looking to buck their ideas up and fast with the former RB Leipzig boss making a new centre-back, a ‘top quality’ centre-back no less, his top priority.

Southampton are arguably even more vulnerable at right-back, however. Portuguese international Cedric Soares has been strangely frozen out by Hasenhuttl at times and the former Inter Milan loanee told The Telegraph last week that he will leave St Mary’s when his contract expires next summer.

Youngster Yan Valery showed plenty of potential last season, scoring against both Manchester United and Tottenham, but vast improvements are needed at the other end of the pitch. His performance in that horror night against Leicester was nothing short of an abomination.

The Sun (11 November, page 48) report that Southampton will back Hasenhuttl with three new signings in January – expect a defender or two to be among them.