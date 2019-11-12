Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report shares a problem which is dividing the West Ham dressing room

Danny Owen
Manager Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United reaction during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium on October 26, 2019 in London, United...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are slipping down the Premier League table with Manuel Pellegrini's side thumped at Burnley last time out.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United reaction during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium on October 26, 2019 in London, United...

The West Ham United dressing room is not a happy place to be right now, according to The Sun, with some believing that others are not pulling their weight defensively as Manuel Pellegrini’s side slide down the Premier League table.

The Hammers were on top of the world and looked set to challenge for Europe when they outclassed Manchester United at the end of September. But the big-spending Londoners haven’t won a game in any competition since then, their most recent defeat a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Burnley on Saturday.

 

West Ham were a disaster at Turf Moor, gifting Sean Dyche’s side the most comfortable of wins with goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez and centre-back Fabian Balbuena each making horrible mistakes that led directly to a Burnley goal.

And, according to The Sun, some within the camp feel that other players need to help out more at the back with the overriding feeling that West Ham are simply not defending as a team.

Declan Rice of West Ham United shows appreciation to fans after the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

The critics certainly have a point. Declan Rice is starting to look swamped in that ‘number six’ role at the base of midfield and he could do with a bit of help from those around him as West Ham look to out themselves back on the right track.

If it carries on like this, however, a European push will quickly become a potential relegation battle.

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini takes his position on the bench ahead of kick-off during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch