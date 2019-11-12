Report: Rangers consider January move for Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson

The Ibrox side are said to be keen on a Rangers move for the midfielder.

Rangers could use a large profit made from the sale of Glen Kamara to fund a move for Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson, The Scottish Sun report.

The paper say that Ibrox Sporting Director Ross Wilson has identified Ferguson as a potential future Rangers signing after his emergence in the Dons first-team.

However, with his contract running until 2024, the Scottish Premiership outfit are well placed to rebuff any interest in his services, especially from division rivals such as the Gers.

The transfer report states that the Ibrox club are anticipating a large bid being received for stand-out midfielder Kamara in the upcoming transfer window, who signed up at the club in January for a paltry £50,000.

It's said that profit could allow Rangers to have the kind of significant cash that allows them to make a January move for Ferguson.

A viable replacement?

It's fair to say that Kamara has had an outstanding 2019 at Rangers and any decision to sell him must not be taken lightly by the Ibrox recruitment team.

The balance he's brought to the Gers midfield was unexpected, he's become an integral part of Steven Gerrard's starting eleven despite being a budget signing. Since joining in January he's made 33 starts (FitbaStats).

However, if a big bid is received then business realities take over and it would make sense to move him on.

Ferguson does appear to have excellent potential and does have the emotional Rangers connection that ensures any future move brings a bit of hype by default. He's the nephew of former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson and the son of 80s hero Derek Ferguson.

In 62 appearances for the Dons, he's netted ten times and assisted 13 more (Transfermarkt). That's an excellent attacking return for a 20-year-old midfielder learning his trade.

Last season he was nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award, which was eventually won by potential new teammate Ryan Kent.

Ferguson is not the finished product. He may not immediately come in a live up to the quality that Kamara has provided.

However, he's definitely a viable long-term replacement.