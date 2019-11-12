Report: Pellegrini won't resign, West Ham board baffled by decision v Newcastle

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is under major pressure.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United won't sack Manuel Pellegrini over the international break – and Pellegrini has no plans to resign either.

The Hammers are in dismal form right now, as Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Burnley means it's now six games without a win for Pellegrini's side.

West Ham have taken just two points in that run, and have plummeted from the fringes of the top six to just outside the relegation zone.

That unsurprisingly means that Pellegrini is under major pressure, but it's thought that West Ham won't sack him, and Pellegrini has no plans to resign from his £5million-a-year contract.

West Ham like to let managers see out their contracts, which both Sam Allardyce and David Moyes did, and it seems that Pellegrini will be given every chance to turn things around.

There are though concerns in the boardroom about some of Pellegrini's decisions this season, most notably the choice to play Pablo Zabaleta over Ryan Fredericks against Newcastle United.

Allan Saint-Maximin ran riot with his blistering pace, leaving Zabaleta in his wake as he terrorised the West Ham defence, and playing the speedier Fredericks would have made much more sense.

Pellegrini will need to come up with some answers over the international break, as more poor form will leave David Gold and David Sullivan with a big decision to make about the Chilean's future.