Report: Niklas Dorsch open to joining Celtic, but only next summer

Celtic continue to be linked with Heidenheim ace Niklas Dorsch.

According to The Scottish Sun, Heidenheim midfielder Niklas Dorsch is open to joining Celtic – but would only want to move next summer rather than in January.

Celtic are in the market for midfield reinforcements, which may well spell the end for Eboue Kouassi at Parkhead, with Neil Lennon already finding a target.

Subscribe

The Telegraph reported over the weekend that Celtic want to land Heidenheim's former Bayern Munich talent Dorsch, though there's some disagreement about a fee.

The initial report suggested Dorsch has a €3.2million release clause (£2.75million) in his deal, whereas the new claims suggest it's actually £3.2million; either way, it's within Celtic's budget.

Celtic allegedly want Dorsch in January, but whilst he's open to joining Celtic, he wants to see out the season with Heidenheim before moving on next summer.

That would spoil Celtic's plans of getting him in during the upcoming January window, and may force Lennon and co to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

Dorsch, 21, has notched one goal and three assists this season, and is a quick, technically-proficient and defensively-capable midfielder, meaning he may be viewed as an heir to Scott Brown.

Leaving Germany in mid-season seemingly isn't in Dorsch's plans, but Celtic won't want to miss out, and may be tempted to sign him and loan him straight back just to ensure they have him, much like they did with Maryan Shved last January.