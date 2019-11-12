Report: Manchester City desperate to sign Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been a revelation in Ligue 1 but could he be about to join Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City are set to make a ‘major push’ to sign Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, according to 90Min.

The Premier League champions are always on the lookout for the best young talents around and it is no surprise that Camavinga, a relative Ligue 1 veteran at the age of just 17, has caught the eye at the Etihad Stadium.

90Min claims that City are ready and willing to pay a substantial fee to bring one of Europe’s brightest teenage talents to the North West and reassert their dominance of the transfer market in the process.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on Camavinga too while Tottenham Hotspur had a bid rejected in August, as reported by L’Equipe.

Man City have missed out on a number of their top targets to Premier League rivals of late, from Alexis Sanchez to Jorginho, Harry Maguire to Fred, and landing Camavinga would represent a substantial coup at a time where their dominance of English football is just starting to erode.

Camavinga has started 12 games in the French top flight for Rennes this season and famously dominated a star-studded PSG when he was just 16, producing a glorious assist to seal a famous 2-1 win back in August.

Formerly a defensive midfielder, the France U21 hopeful has shone in a more advanced role of late with his superb passing range coming to the fore. It is that intelligence and maturity beyond his tender years that makes Camavinga perfect for Pep Guardiola.