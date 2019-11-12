Report: Leeds scouted Rangers last week, Glen Kamara suggested

Rangers could be fending off interest in their Ibrox stars soon.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers' home clash with Porto last week was watched by a Leeds United scout, with Glen Kamara a potential target.

The Gers ran out 2-0 winners at Ibrox in a major Europa League victory, with Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis on target for Steven Gerrard's side.

Rangers are looking strong this season, and interest in their players is natural, with star striker Morelos no doubt attracting admiring glances from around Europe.

It's now believed that Leeds United scouted the game alongside Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham, with midfielder Kamara suggested as a possible target.

Boss Gerrard knew of scouts watching Kamara, so Leeds being there may well tie in to that interest in the former Arsenal talent, who has excelled for Rangers since arriving in January.

Rangers had secured a pre-contract agreement with Kamara in January, but ended up paying Dundee just £50,000 to bring the move forward, and that proved to be a bargain.

Kamara's skill and composure has been impressive, and he could give Marcelo Bielsa another option in midfield alongside the likes of Mateusz Klich, Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton, whilst even offering cover for Kalvin Phillips if needed.

Rangers have allegedly eyed up Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson as their preferred replacement for Kamara, suggesting they may well be open to selling him in January – but Leeds would have to pay more than that £50,000 fee to get him, if he is indeed their target.