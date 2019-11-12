Report: Brandon Taylor could make his first ever Sunderland start tonight

Academy graduate Brandon Taylor has not played for League One Sunderland since an EFL Trophy clash 12 months ago.

Highly-rated defender Brandon Taylor could be set to make his maiden start for the Sunderland first-team, according to the Northern Echo, after being promoted to Phil Parkinson’s senior squad.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss has been keen to give youth a chance since taking over from Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light. He has already brought contract rebel Benjamin Kimpioka in from the cold while Denver Hume looks a man reborn at left-back.

And Taylor could be the next academy graduate to benefit from Parkinson’s appointment. The Gateshead-born 20-year-old has never started a game for the Sunderland first-team and his only senior appearance came as a late substitute in an EFL Trophy win against Morecambe one year ago this week.

But, after 12 months in the reserves, Taylor could finally double his tally with the Northern Echo reporting that he could be chosen to start at centre-back for the Leasing.com Trophy clash with Scunthorpe United.

Should Taylor feature, this could come one year to the day since his previous appearance.

Sunderland have been tipped to sign a new defender in January with Azerbaijan international Bahlul Mustafazada linked last week via Azerisport. But should Taylor make his mark and prove that he is ready to step up to the man’s game, he could just save the Black Cats a penny or two.