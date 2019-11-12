Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Rangers-linked Lewis Ferguson already has history with Celtic fans

Shane Callaghan
Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen takes on Callum McGregor (L) and James Forrest of Celtic (R) during the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers could reportedly sign a player who's already a hate figure among Celtic fans.

28th October 2018, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup football, semi final, Aberdeen versus Rangers; Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen celebrates his goal after making it 1-0

As soon as any player joins Rangers, they automatically become an enemy in the eyes of Celtic fans.

But in the case of the Gers' latest reported target, he is already a very unpopular figure among supporters of the Parkhead club.

Subscribe

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are weighing up a move for Lewis Ferguson, who would make himself even more of a hate figure among Celtic fans if he moves to Ibrox.

That's because last season, the Aberdeen midfielder subjected Hoops star Tom Rogic to a two-footed lunge which earned him a straight red card in a Scottish Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park.

 

Ferguson is also already fairly unpopular on the green side of the Old Firm divide by association due to his family ties to Rangers icons Derek and Barry.

But the tackle on Rogic - which Bhoys legend Chris Sutton called 'shocking' and 'idiotic' at the time [Scottish Sun] - means that the Celtic faithful have a firm villain to jeer during Glasgow derbies, if he joins Steven Gerrard's side.

It goes without saying that every Old Firm game has huge elements of hostility that transcends beyond the players involved, but the likes of Scott Brown coming up against Ferguson on that sort of stage, in that sort of environment, would make for one hell of a subplot.

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen is sent off after his challenge on Tomas Rogic of Celtic during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 14, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch