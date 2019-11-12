Rangers-linked Lewis Ferguson already has history with Celtic fans

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers could reportedly sign a player who's already a hate figure among Celtic fans.

As soon as any player joins Rangers, they automatically become an enemy in the eyes of Celtic fans.

But in the case of the Gers' latest reported target, he is already a very unpopular figure among supporters of the Parkhead club.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are weighing up a move for Lewis Ferguson, who would make himself even more of a hate figure among Celtic fans if he moves to Ibrox.

That's because last season, the Aberdeen midfielder subjected Hoops star Tom Rogic to a two-footed lunge which earned him a straight red card in a Scottish Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park.

Ferguson is also already fairly unpopular on the green side of the Old Firm divide by association due to his family ties to Rangers icons Derek and Barry.

But the tackle on Rogic - which Bhoys legend Chris Sutton called 'shocking' and 'idiotic' at the time [Scottish Sun] - means that the Celtic faithful have a firm villain to jeer during Glasgow derbies, if he joins Steven Gerrard's side.

It goes without saying that every Old Firm game has huge elements of hostility that transcends beyond the players involved, but the likes of Scott Brown coming up against Ferguson on that sort of stage, in that sort of environment, would make for one hell of a subplot.



