Rangers fans react as Ibrox club shows off Leon King's wondergoal against Old Firm rivals

Glasgow Rangers were heavy winners over their Old Firm rivals with Ibrox teenager King opening the scoring with a sublime finish.

Glasgow Rangers have proudly showed off the wondergoal scored by Ibrox academy prodigy Leon King as the Gers Under-18s ran out 5-0 winners over their Celtic counterparts in the second round of the Scottish Youth Cup at the weekend.

The 15-year-old opened the scoring at Broadwood in the rematch of last season's Old Firm final as a short corner resulted in a cross being delivered into the box by Kai Kennedy, the resulting half-clearance being rifled home from outside the box by the defender.

Rangers then doubled their lead just before the hour as Kennedy’s cross across the face of goal was tapped in by Nathan Young-Coombes, before further goals came courtesy of Ross McCausland, Kennedy and Ciaran Dickson for bragging rights and a spot in the third round.

The Ibrox club posted a video of King's shot on their academy Twitter channel, and plenty of Bears congratulated the youngster's effort:

What a strike from defender Leon King in yesterday's 5-0 Scottish Youth Cup win against Celtic.



King, who played for Scotland's Under-17s last month, has already made several appearances for Graeme Murty's development squad this season.