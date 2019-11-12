Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos says he's in a good place at Ibrox ahead of Colombia games

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have been impressive this term and the Ibrox striker has been key to the Gers' great form.

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has expressed his gratitude at being given another opportunity with Colombia after getting to a "good place" at the Ibrox club this term (Daily Record).

The Rangers striker has been in sensational form this season for Steven Gerrard and co so far this term, and netted his 22nd goal in all competitions during Sunday's win at Livingston.

Subscribe

With both Radamel Falcao and Duvan Zupata absent for the friendly double-header against Peru and Ecuador, the Ibrox marksman will be hoping to play a starring role and finally break his international duck.

Morelos failed to even make Colombia's provisional Copa America team in the summer following a campaign which was plentiful in goals but also some disciplinary issues, but these seem to be a thing of the past now as the 23-year-old made the October squad last time out and is in the latest contingent.

"I am grateful for another opportunity with the national team," the Rangers ace told El Tiempo, as quoted by the Daily Record. "Now I have to prove I can do for my country what I have been doing with Rangers. I'm very proud. I've scored a lot of goals this season and I'm in a good place - things have improved. It means a great deal for me to keep getting called up for Colombia.

"I see myself as a No.9. Hopefully, being in the same team as players like James Rodriguez will help me score my first goal for my country. My greatest asset is goalscoring so it would mean so much to me if I can score in these two games. I just want to contribute as much as I can."

Morelos has won four caps for Colombia, having played in games against Venezuela, Japan, South Korea and Algeria.

Following the international break, Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action with a trip to Hamilton on Sunday 24 November.