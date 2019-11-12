Mohamed Daramy responds to Liverpool rumour, may give Celtic hope

Liverpool and Celtic have both been linked with Mohamed Daramy.

Mohamed Daramy may not be a household name just yet, but the Copenhagen attacker appears to be on the radars of many clubs.

Daramy, 17, was born in Denmark to parents from Sierra Leone, and has now made it clear that he wants to play for Denmark as an international, and that doesn't seem like an unrealistic aim.

The teenager has been impressing for Copenhagen this season, smashing seven goals and three assists in just 21 appearances in all competitions.

Daramy doesn't turn 18 until January, but he's already averaging a goal involvement almost every other game, and that's hugely impressive even in Danish football.

Last week, 90Min reported that Daramy is now attracting major interest, as Liverpool and Celtic are believed to be among the clubs keen to sign the winger.

The wonderkid has responded to the rumours, as an Instagram video captured last week by a Copenhagen fan showed Daramy answering teammate Nicolaj Thomsen's questions.

“I don't know, I don't know,” said Daramy. “I don't know anything about Liverpool, I'm an FC Copenhagen player not a Liverpool player,” he added.

Daramy seemingly isn't aware of any imminent move to Anfield, and that may just give Celtic hope that they can pull off a coup and get in to sign Daramy before Liverpool can.

Beating the Premier League leaders to a wonderkid's signature won't be easy, but with the player himself playing down talk of a move to Anfield, there's a chance to secure his services for January - and Celtic should be looking to seize that opportunity in the coming weeks.