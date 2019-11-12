MLS star Cole Bassett is buzzing ahead of Arsenal training trip

Premier League strugglers Arsenal could make Cole Bassett's dream come true by signing the Colorado Rapids midfielder.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett has told the Denver Times that he is set to train with his ‘favourite club’ Arsenal ahead of a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

The locally-born rising star has been one of the revelations of the MLS season, starting 14 league games and featuring in a variety of positions for Robin Fraser’s side. Bassett, who already has a reputation for long-range rocket shots, can play in defensive or attacking midfield roles and has even filled in on the right or the left when required.

Bassett started against Arsenal during a 3-0 pre-season defeat to Unai Emery’s side in July and he obviously made an impression on the Gunners. Because the Colorado-born youngster is now on his way to North London with a dream move to his boyhood side in the pipleline.

“As most people already know, this is my favourite club,” Bassett admitted. “I’m just excited to get over there and show up basically.

“I’m eager to learn from them. Picking up things from every player will help improve my game. It’s going to be a great learning experience.”

The report claims that Bassett is set to spent a week training with Arsenal initially and this could be the beginning of a fruitful partnership with the Premier League outfit and Colorado Rapids.

Both clubs are owned by American business Stan Kroenke and, according to the Denver Times, Colorado are trying to establish a cross-Atlantic connection, perhaps inspired by the success New York City have enjoyed thanks to their partnership with Manchester City.