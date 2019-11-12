Quick links

Arsenal

Colorado Rapids

Premier League

Major League Soccer

MLS star Cole Bassett is buzzing ahead of Arsenal training trip

Danny Owen
Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal celebrates after his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Arsenal FC at John Smith's Stadium on February 9, 2019...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League strugglers Arsenal could make Cole Bassett's dream come true by signing the Colorado Rapids midfielder.

Cole Bassett #26 of the Colorado Rapids speaks with teammate Kei Kamara #23during the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 8, 2019 in Commerce City, Colorado.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett has told the Denver Times that he is set to train with his ‘favourite club’ Arsenal ahead of a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

The locally-born rising star has been one of the revelations of the MLS season, starting 14 league games and featuring in a variety of positions for Robin Fraser’s side. Bassett, who already has a reputation for long-range rocket shots, can play in defensive or attacking midfield roles and has even filled in on the right or the left when required.

 

Bassett started against Arsenal during a 3-0 pre-season defeat to Unai Emery’s side in July and he obviously made an impression on the Gunners. Because the Colorado-born youngster is now on his way to North London with a dream move to his boyhood side in the pipleline.

“As most people already know, this is my favourite club,” Bassett admitted. “I’m just excited to get over there and show up basically.

Philadelphia Union Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (11) dribbles the ball with Colorado Rapids Midfielder Cole Bassett (26) during the first half of the MLS match between the Colorado Rapids...

“I’m eager to learn from them. Picking up things from every player will help improve my game. It’s going to be a great learning experience.”

The report claims that Bassett is set to spent a week training with Arsenal initially and this could be the beginning of a fruitful partnership with the Premier League outfit and Colorado Rapids.

Both clubs are owned by American business Stan Kroenke and, according to the Denver Times, Colorado are trying to establish a cross-Atlantic connection, perhaps inspired by the success New York City have enjoyed thanks to their partnership with Manchester City.

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch