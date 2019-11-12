Quick links

Milan's £20m ace Andrea Conti rejected Crystal Palace move, agent claims

Danny Owen
Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks dejected following his sides defeat in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on September 1, 2018...
Premier League high-flyers Crystal Palace missed out on so many right-backs after Aaron Wan-Bissaka went to Manchester United.

Andrea Conti of AC Milan during the Serie A football match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

AC Milan right-back Andrea Conti turned down the chance to move to Crystal Palace over the summer and decided instead to stay and fight for his place at the San Siro, the Italian international’s agent has told MilanNews.

It is no secret that Palace were desperate to reinforce their right-hand flank before the transfer window slammed shut in August, following the departure of academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United.

The Eagles were linked with the likes of Timothy Castagne, Max Aarons and James Justin but missed out on each and every one of their targets, meaning Roy Hodgson has been forced to rely on the long-serving yet limited Joel Ward.

 

And, according to Italian agent Mario Giuffredi, Conti is another talented right-back who gave a potential move to Selhurst Park the short shrift.

“In the summer he had Parma, Werder Bremen, Crystal Palace, SPAL, and other teams, at least five or six proposals,” Giuffredi has admitted.

“But he insisted on staying here at Milan.”

Roma football player Diego Perotti and Milan football player Andrea Conti during the match Roma-Milan in the Olimpic stadium. Rome (Italy), October 28th, 2019

The jet-heeled Conti was one of the most talented young full-backs in Europe when he joined Milan from Atalanta for a fee of around £20 million as part of that remarkable summer overhaul of 2017.

But the 25-year-old is yet to really live up to expectations at the seven-time European champions, having suffered a cruciate ligament injury just a matter of weeks into his Milan career. Conti is back to full fitness now, however, and desperate to make up for lost time as Stefano Pioli aims to drag the fallen giants up from the depths of Serie A.

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain (21) and Milan defender Andrea Conti (12) during the Serie A football match n.12 JUVENTUS - MILAN on November 10, 2019 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

