Micah Richards shares what he showed Man City bench regarding Liverpool's second goal

Liverpool beat Premier League title rivals Manchester City over the weekend in what was a controversial game.

Micah Richards has shared that he caused more outrage on Manchester City's bench when he showed them an image of Mo Salah seemingly being offside for Liverpool's second goal on Sunday.

The former City defender claimed that he first showed the image from his phone to Shay Given, with Riyad Mahrez then becoming interested before he showed Mikel Arteta as he stated that things went 'even more crazy' after that.

Salah was onside for his headed goal, with the controversy surrounding Liverpool's opener when City felt that VAR failed to give them a penalty for Trent Alexander-Arnold's handball in the penalty area.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (11/11/2019), Richards shared that he may have sparked more anger on an already tense and annoyed City touchline when he showed them an image of Salah seemingly being offside.

“I was sat there and there was a screen in front of me,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live. “So, the image that I have seen [from my phone], Salah looked offside.

“I'm showing it to Shay Given and Mahrez is sort of looking at me and he asked me 'what are you looking at?' And I told him, 'it looked offside to me'.

“I then passed him my phone. He then showed it to Arteta and then the bench is going even more crazy. I think I started the tempers yesterday. I have got to take a little bit of blame for that, to be honest.”

Pep Guardiola was very animated on the touchline, as pictures showed him gesturing that he was unhappy with two decisions during the early stages of the game.

All the drama, or most of it, unfolded in the first 15 minutes with that Fabinho long-range strike before Salah heading home Andy Robertson's sublime cross.

In the end, Liverpool moved nine points clear of City in the table, with the Premier League champions sitting fourth in the table and Leicester City currently second.