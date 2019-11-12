Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Memphis Depay speaks to Dutch press about £50m Tottenham Hotspur rumour

A general view outside the Tottenham Stadium during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 22, 2019 in...
Depay could return to English football with Tottenham Hotspur.

Lyon's forwards Menphis Depay celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match, Toulouse vs Lyon, on November 2, 2019 at the Municipal stadium in Toulouse southern...

Memphis Depay has spoken in the Dutch media about speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier this week that Tottenham are ready to offer £50 million for the Lyon winger in the January transfer window.

But when asked about possible return to English football with Spurs, Depay told VoetbalPrimeur"I don't want to talk about that. I don't want to talk about rumours that I know nothing about.

 

"We leave it in the corridors. I am focused on a strong season so far."

Depay previously spent 18 largely unsuccessful months at Manchester United, before reviving his career in France.

On the Premier League in general, he added: "It's a very nice competition. It's up to the club that is interested.

"I belong in a team that plays good football and can play around me, so that I can do my thing. I never rule it out."

Depay has scored 92 goals in 130 games for Lyon, who sold his former teammate Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham earlier this year.

(L-R) Tanguy Ndombele of Olympique Lyonnais, Memphis Depay of Olympique Lyonnais during the UEFA Champions League group E match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Olympique Lyonnais at Rhein-...

The 25-year-old began his career at PSV Eindhoven, where he registered similar numbers, before joining Manchester United for around £30m.

Lyon got him for around half that amount and judging by reports are on course to at least triple their money.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

