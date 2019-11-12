Memphis Depay speaks to Dutch press about £50m Tottenham Hotspur rumour

Depay could return to English football with Tottenham Hotspur.

Memphis Depay has spoken in the Dutch media about speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier this week that Tottenham are ready to offer £50 million for the Lyon winger in the January transfer window.

But when asked about possible return to English football with Spurs, Depay told VoetbalPrimeur: "I don't want to talk about that. I don't want to talk about rumours that I know nothing about.

"We leave it in the corridors. I am focused on a strong season so far."

Depay previously spent 18 largely unsuccessful months at Manchester United, before reviving his career in France.

On the Premier League in general, he added: "It's a very nice competition. It's up to the club that is interested.

"I belong in a team that plays good football and can play around me, so that I can do my thing. I never rule it out."

Depay has scored 92 goals in 130 games for Lyon, who sold his former teammate Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham earlier this year.

The 25-year-old began his career at PSV Eindhoven, where he registered similar numbers, before joining Manchester United for around £30m.

Lyon got him for around half that amount and judging by reports are on course to at least triple their money.

Tottenham fans - should your side move for Depay?