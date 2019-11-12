Is McDonald's open on Christmas Day 2019? Where to find a festive Big Mac!

Christmas time is approaching but will the world's favourite fast-food chain, McDonald's be staying open?

While Christmas Day is definitely the time for roast turkey and all the trimmings, what many people seem to forget, is that Christmas Day can often involve a lot of travelling, particularly if you have family members to visit on the other side of the country.

This often entails battling against the elements as part of an arduous wintery road trip and with it being Christmas Day, almost every shop in the country is shut for the day.

So what happens if you start to feel peckish or need a cup of coffee while you make your journey?

Well, a certain fast-food chain could well provide the sustenance you need but is McDonald's open on Christmas Day and which branches will be staying open?

CHRISTMAS ADS ARE COMING: Who sings on the Aldi Christmas advert?

Is McDonald's open on Christmas Day?

According to the fast-food chain themselves, "only a handful of McDonald's restaurants open on Christmas Day."

Chances are, these will most likely be McDonald's branches in motorway service stations or near very busy roads to provide for weary and hungry travellers.

Which McDonald's restaurants will be open?

The McDonald's website points users in the direction of its restaurant locator in order to confirm which McDonald's branches will be open during the festive season.

At the time of writing, however, the McDonald's restaurant locator only shows the opening times of each restaurant with the Christmas opening times likely to be added closer to the festive period.