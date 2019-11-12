Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Mbappe it is': Some Liverpool fans react to Mo Salah injury report

Shane Callaghan
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah falls to the ground after injuring himself in a challenge with Newcastle United's Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (2nd R) during the...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are sweating over Mo Salah's fitness following a challenge from Fernandinho.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans are keeping their fingers crossed ahead of an injury announcement about Mo Salah.

The Egypt star has undergone an ankle scan following a challenge from Fernandinho in Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah, who scored for Liverpool that day, played on but he was seen limping while leaving the stadium after the clash.

Nevertheless, he has reported for international duty [Evening Standard] and here's how fans of the Merseyside club reacted to his latest injury worry, having suffered a similar problem against Leicester City earlier this season:

 

Salah had two weeks in which to recover from his last ankle knock against the Foxes but still sat out the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Anfield after the last international break.

Liverpool's next three Premier League games are away to Crystal Palace and then home to Brighton and Everton.

They might not need Salah, such is the strength in depth that Jurgen Klopp boasts on Merseyside, but they'll definitely need him over the hectic festive period next month.

The Reds have an eight-point cushion at the top of the Premier League and should most definitely go on to win the title, but they need their best players available and it's a huge blow if Salah misses an extended period of time.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 05, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch