'Mbappe it is': Some Liverpool fans react to Mo Salah injury report

Liverpool are sweating over Mo Salah's fitness following a challenge from Fernandinho.

Liverpool fans are keeping their fingers crossed ahead of an injury announcement about Mo Salah.

The Egypt star has undergone an ankle scan following a challenge from Fernandinho in Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah, who scored for Liverpool that day, played on but he was seen limping while leaving the stadium after the clash.

Nevertheless, he has reported for international duty [Evening Standard] and here's how fans of the Merseyside club reacted to his latest injury worry, having suffered a similar problem against Leicester City earlier this season:

Mbappe in January it is then — ragnar (@254_ragnar) November 11, 2019

This is bad — MonsterAmongMen (@ParkTheBus8989) November 11, 2019

Jesus I just hope an Prey Salah is Fine an not injured — Justin Cole (@JustinCole46103) November 12, 2019

Smiled when he shrugged off that knock ,thinking that would help keep him at Melwood during internationals, why team up with the Pharaohs ,salah maka why — European Royalty (@FaleyeTS) November 11, 2019

Why on earth has he gone then? — Mikela0000 (@Mikelacbe) November 11, 2019

If he’s injured he shouldn’t be allowed to go sorry!!! Liverpool pay his wages — neil atkins (@neilatkins2) November 11, 2019

Bruh — OLED Wallpapers iPhone App (@OLEDWallpapers) November 11, 2019

Salah had two weeks in which to recover from his last ankle knock against the Foxes but still sat out the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Anfield after the last international break.

Liverpool's next three Premier League games are away to Crystal Palace and then home to Brighton and Everton.

They might not need Salah, such is the strength in depth that Jurgen Klopp boasts on Merseyside, but they'll definitely need him over the hectic festive period next month.

The Reds have an eight-point cushion at the top of the Premier League and should most definitely go on to win the title, but they need their best players available and it's a huge blow if Salah misses an extended period of time.