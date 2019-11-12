Mario Melchiot critical of Harry Kane and blames Tottenham's stadium for contract problems

Tottenham Hotspur dropped more points in the Premier League over the weekend.

Mario Melchiot has controversially claimed that Tottenham's stadium is to blame for the current situation the club finds itself in.

The former Premier League defender believes that Spurs were way too focused on building and moving into their stadium and they, as a result, took their eye off those players whose contracts are now due to run out next summer.

Many believe that those contract rebels, and the whole situation surrounding them, has played a part in Tottenham starting off the season in such a pitiful manner.

Speaking to Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (11/11/19 at 9:15 pm), Melchiot pointed the finger towards Tottenham's stadium as a reason behind their problems as he was also critical of star striker Harry Kane.

"It's such a weird thing," Melchiot told TalkSport. "They just put themselves in a little bit of a problem. You've got a great stadium, but you have so many players who are coming to the end of their contract and you want to, business-wise, it's either better to let them go or if you cannot sell them put them on the bench.

"He [Pochettino] doesn't want them around. He only wants players that want to be there and want to play with them - even when I looked at Harry Kane, I'm a fan of Harry Kane, I'm not saying this because he's the player I love watching, this is a player that is normally dangerous and creates a lot of opportunity for himself. And I clearly didn't see that over the weekend. I felt that he was isolated and I don't think he was supported as much as he is.

On who's to blame for players contracts running down: "It's the stadium. They all must have forgotten about certain key things. And it isn't that hard [for whoever job it is to realise players contracts are running out]."

Even though certain players have asked to leave or are set to be out of contract next summer, Mauricio Pochettino has still selected them in his starting XI.

He has changed things up in recent games, but that still hasn't helped Spurs, who dropped more points in the Premier League over the weekend.

Amid the contract situation surrounding certain players, Pochettino has been undecided himself as to what team to put out or what formation to pick.