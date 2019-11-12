Gary Neville admits Liverpool are 'very good' and 'painful' for him to watch

Sky Sports pundit has seen Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side dominate the Premier League this season.

Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has grudgingly admitted that Liverpool are "very good" and, despite it being "painful to watch", says the Reds' current crop share a lot of similarities with the vintage Red Devils sides of yesteryear (Sky Sports News).

Jurgen Klopp has moulded together a world-class Liverpool team that won the Champions League last term, as well as playing out one of the most thrilling Premier League title races in recent years, finishing with 97 points to Manchester City's 98.

This term, the Anfield side has picked up where it left off, sitting top of the league table with 11 wins, one draw and no defeats, while in the Champions League they overcame a group-opening loss to Napoli to go top of Group E with three wins from four.

With Man City stumbling in the league this season, Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the table, and Neville conceded that the Reds - a team he has enjoyed having a rivalry with, even after retiring from professional football - have little about them that can be criticised at present.

"It's painful to watch because this Liverpool team have a lot of the qualities from the Manchester United teams I was part of," Neville told Sky Sports News. "Winning games late, that never-say-die attitude, looking desperate very single time to win the ball back, celebrating every goal like it's the last goal they will ever score.

"As a Manchester United fan it's awful to be at Anfield watching it, but you have to respect it. I watch football all the time and you see teams that are struggling to connect with their fans, or managers. We must recognise when a team is very good, and this Liverpool team is very good."

Man United, in comparison, are currently seventh in the Premier League table, having lost four and drawn four this term.