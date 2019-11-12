Liverpool duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold praised by ex-Manchester United man John O'Shea

The Liverpool duo, so impressive for the Anfield side in recent months, are jokingly deemed to have 'better delivery than the Royal Mail', claims the Red Devils ex-player.

Liverpool full-back duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have received praise from ex-Manchester United defender John O'Shea, who shared a "little joke going round" about their deliveries (RTE).

The two players have become indispensable for Jurgen Klopp's side, helping the Reds to the Champions League trophy and 97 points in the Premier League last time out, and runaway top spot in the table this term.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold were again superb at the weekend in arguably the most anticipated league fixture at present, against reigning champions Manchester City, and it ended up being a great day for the Merseysiders as they ran out 3-1 winners in an exciting clash at Anfield.

"There's a little joke going around that they've got a better delivery than the Royal Mail!" O'Shea told RTE 2fm's Game On. "The two of them are playing incredible. It's great to have that competition within the squad.

"To have your two full-backs fighting it out for assists and creating chances for your team, it shows how well the two of them are doing. It's great for Liverpool, but I don't think the league is done yet. They're in a very strong position but it's only mid-November. There'll be plenty more twists and turns."

Robertson has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Hull and has made 96 appearances for the Reds, while Alexander-Arnold came through the Anfield club's academy and has 102 senior appearances to his name.

Following the international break, Liverpool are back in action on Saturday 23 November with a trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.