Liverpool fans slate Alan Shearer for Premier League Team of the Week selection

Three Liverpool players made the cut but some of the Anfield faithful felt Jurgen Klopp and his charges should have had more representation in the XI.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Premier League legend and BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer's latest Premier League Team of the Week.

Three of Jurgen Klopp's charges were named in his XI following the Reds' triumph over the reigning champions at Anfield - Andy Robertson, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho.

Robertson was praised by Shearer for his "fantastic" passes up to the forwards and crosses into the box, including an assist for Mohamed Salah (official PL website).

Fellow back line member Lovren was lauded for his "superb" defensive display including a vital block to deny Raheem Sterling a goal on his Anfield return

Fabinho, meanwhile, was praised for his "immense" performance, which featured a "great" goal from long range and "non-stop" closing down and tackling.

However, some Liverpool fans were not impressed with a host of other Anfield stars missing out, including the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Here is some of the reaction on social media to Shearer's selection:

No Gini? — jonny76 (@jonny7611) 11 November 2019

VVD & Sadio Mane missed — (@Gfasil) 11 November 2019

Only 3 Liverpool players despite us beating that City side. Rodgers over Kloppo. Major L. — Alex Sourlis (@sourlis_alex) 11 November 2019

After that win he thinks klopp is not the coach — Ebbenezah (@ebbenezah) 11 November 2019

No TAA — Farouk (@farouk606) 11 November 2019

Wijnaldum, he played so fu*** amazing against mancity — NiñoCarias (@monchicd) 11 November 2019

Van Dijk isn't behing and Mane or Salah isn't there too, I think at least one of those 3 deserves to be there — RaityKool (@ShotaKoolNet) 11 November 2019

No Salah is a joke — .. (@JsalesLFC) 11 November 2019

With the international break now putting a halt to Premier League proceedings, the Reds sit eight points clear at the top of the table, with Crystal Palace away their next game, on Saturday 23 November.