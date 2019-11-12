Quick links

Liverpool fans have their say on dramatic Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling incident

Some Liverpool supporters think the bust-up is a reflection of Man City's mentality in the wake of Sunday's defeat.

Usually, international breaks serve as a timely break from the hustle, bustle and drama of regular English Premier League action.

However, an altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez on England duty has certainly prompted quite a reaction from pundits and supporters.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday night that Sterling attempted to grab the neck of the Liverpool defender in the canteen after the national team met up for international duty.

The confrontation came less than 24 hours after the two clashed on the pitch during a 3-1 Reds victory over City in the Premier League.

Sterling has since confirmed the incident on social media, claiming that relations between the duo are now good.

 

Manager Gareth Southgate meanwhile moved to play down the severity of the problem.

As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "I love all of my players. We are like a family. The important thing is for a family to communicate and work through problems. I don't expect as a manager to not have to deal with issues."

However, the decision has been made that Sterling will not play in England's European Championship qualifier against Montenegro.

For some Liverpool supporters, it's a sign that the pressure at the top of the English top-flight is getting to City's players, with Liverpool moving a massive nine points ahead of them on Sunday.

Others have simply offered their support to Gomez, feeling that he hasn't done anything that would prompt such a reaction from Sterling.

These fans have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

