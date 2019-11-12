Liverpool fans have their say on dramatic Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling incident

Some Liverpool supporters think the bust-up is a reflection of Man City's mentality in the wake of Sunday's defeat.

Usually, international breaks serve as a timely break from the hustle, bustle and drama of regular English Premier League action.

However, an altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez on England duty has certainly prompted quite a reaction from pundits and supporters.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday night that Sterling attempted to grab the neck of the Liverpool defender in the canteen after the national team met up for international duty.

The confrontation came less than 24 hours after the two clashed on the pitch during a 3-1 Reds victory over City in the Premier League.

Sterling has since confirmed the incident on social media, claiming that relations between the duo are now good.

Manager Gareth Southgate meanwhile moved to play down the severity of the problem.

As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "I love all of my players. We are like a family. The important thing is for a family to communicate and work through problems. I don't expect as a manager to not have to deal with issues."

However, the decision has been made that Sterling will not play in England's European Championship qualifier against Montenegro.

For some Liverpool supporters, it's a sign that the pressure at the top of the English top-flight is getting to City's players, with Liverpool moving a massive nine points ahead of them on Sunday.

Others have simply offered their support to Gomez, feeling that he hasn't done anything that would prompt such a reaction from Sterling.

These fans have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

We have broken city like we broke Barcelona — Real_Vicktor Chinonso (@VicktorReal) November 12, 2019

Gomez. My hero. my mate — ℙ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFCPatrick91) November 11, 2019

Pep is 100% to blame for the sterling and Gomez beef. He has put a sense of entitlement amongst those city players. They’re all sore losers now — CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE❤️ (@_Donmaks) November 11, 2019

Nice to see Sterlings took the loss well — Origi is (@Divok_Godrigi) November 11, 2019

Little man syndrome from the you got beaten fair and square Raheem lad now scuttle off to real or Barca at the end of the season like a true plastic. — Rich (@ick1emonkey) November 11, 2019

sick of headlines completely ignoring the fact that it was one-sided. the reports literally say that gomez was greeting sterling warmly when sterling lost his head and went at him so joe stepped back. — Morgan ⚽️ (@mosalahcious) November 12, 2019

Good to see Raheem has taken the defeat and the wee shove he got from Gomez on Sunday well its not like him either, he's usually so good at dealing with things with Liverpool #LFC #sterlinggomez — Richard Cathcart (@Rcathcart04) November 12, 2019

I hope Gomez uses this opportunity to fight his way back into the team to have another go at Sterling in the reverse fixture #LFC — Marcel_LFC (@MarceP10) November 12, 2019

Wonder how much rent Joe Gomez pays for his room In Sterling’s head? #LFC — The Falcon (@Rhysmay08) November 12, 2019